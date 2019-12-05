Inter Miami's MLS opener, Thierry Henry's Montreal debut headline MLS home openers

Thierry Henry’s Major League Soccer coaching debut and Inter Miami’s MLS debut headlined the release of the home openers for all 26 teams.

The league’s 25th season kicks off on Saturday, February 29th, when D.C. United plays host to the Colorado Rapids at Audi Field. On that same day, Henry and the Montreal Impact will play host to the New England Revolution at Olympic Stadium.

Inter Miami’s MLS debut will take place across the country, at Banc of California Stadium, against reigning Supporters’ Shield holders Los Angeles FC on March 1. The expansion club’s home opener, on March 14 against the LA Galaxy, had been previously announced.

Nashville SC’s MLS debut against Atlanta United, on February 29th, had also been previously announced.

The Seattle Sounders will play their first home game since winning the 2019 MLS Cup at CenturyLink Field on March 1st against the Chicago Fire.

Here is a rundown of the home openers for all 26 MLS teams:

Saturday, February 29, 2020

D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids (Audi Field)

Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution (Olympic Stadium)

Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy (BBVA Stadium)

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC (Avaya Stadium)

FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union (Toyota Stadium)

Orlando City SC vs. Real Salt Lake (Exploria Stadium)

Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United (Nissan Stadium)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (BC Place)



Sunday, March 1, 2020

Columbus Crew SC vs. New York City FC (MAPFRE Stadium)

New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati (Red Bull Arena)

Seattle Sounders FC vs. Chicago Fire FC (CenturyLink Field)

Los Angeles Football Club vs. Inter Miami CF (Banc of California Stadium)

Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC (Providence Park)



Saturday, March 7, 2020

New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC (Gillette Stadium)

Real Salt Lake vs. New York Red Bulls (Rio Tinto Stadium)

Toronto FC vs. New York City FC (BMO Field)

Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo (Children’s Mercy Park)

Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC (Dick’s Sporting Goods Park)

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Dignity Health Sports Park)



Saturday, March 14, 2020

New York City FC vs. FC Dallas (Yankee Stadium)

Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy (Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale)

FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United (Nippert Stadium)

Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Talen Energy Stadium)



Sunday, March 15, 2020

Minnesota United FC vs. New York Red Bulls (Allianz Field)



Saturday, March 21, 2020

Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United (Soldier Field)