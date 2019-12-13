Julie Ertz named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year

Julie Ertz has received U.S. Soccer’s top individual honor for the second time in her career.

The U.S. Women’s National Team and Chicago Red Stars midfielder was named U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year for 2019. She also won the award in 2017 and she’s the 10th player in the 35-year history of the award to win multiple times.

Ertz took home the award with 42% of the vote from a pool consisting of National Team coaches, National Team players who earned a cap in 2019, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, U.S. Soccer Athletes’ Council, National Women’s Soccer League head coaches, select media members and former players and administrators.

She beat out FIFA Women’s Player of the Year Megan Rapinoe, as well as Rose Lavelle, Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, and Alyssa Naeher.

Ertz led the USWNT with 22 starts in 2019 while playing a total of 1,755 minutes. She played 474 minutes of her six starts in the Women’s World Cup, scoring one goal and proving herself to be a vital piece in the team’s midfield. Her defensive play was a major reason that the team only conceded three goals in the entire tournament on their way to a second consecutive world championship.

“It’s been a whirlwind of a year and one that I’m extremely grateful for,” said Ertz. “My team lifted me up in so many ways and our experiences on and off the field in 2019 just encapsulate the love I have for the National Team and for wearing this crest and what it represents.”

She was also a key reason for the Chicago Red Stars’ run to the NWSL Final this summer. She started 14 games and both playoff matches for the club while showing her versatility. She played significant minutes in the midfield, but also spent plenty of time in the back line. She was named to the NWSL Best XI for her efforts, while also being named to FIFA’s Best XI for 2019.