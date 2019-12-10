LAFC-Club Leon, Sounders-Olimpia headline Concacaf Champions League draw

MLS Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC will face a tough debut in the 2020 Concacaf Champions League, after being one of 16 teams to learn its fate for the competition.

LAFC will open the tournament against Liga MX side Club Leon, giving Bob Bradley’s side a true test in its first-ever appearance. It is the lone MLS/Liga MX matchup in the opening round. Club Leon finished second in the recent Apertura season, before being eliminated from the playoffs.

Also, 2019 MLS Cup winners Seattle Sounders take on Honduran side Olimpia, while U.S. Open Cup winners Atlanta United faces Motagua. Both teams feature plenty of attacking talent including; Jordan Morris, Josef Martinez, and Raul Ruidiaz.

NYCFC, also making their debut in the competition, was paired against San Carlos of Costa Rica. The club has still yet to name a head coach following Domenec Torrent’s departure.

Canadian Championship winners Montreal Impact face Costa Rican giants Saprissa in their opening round matchup. It will be new head coach Thierry Henry’s first matches in charge of the Impact.

NYCFC, Seattle, and Montreal could all face one another if they advance deep in the competition. LAFC and Atlanta could meet in the semifinals of the tournament, should they advance through the opening two rounds.

The first legs take place between Feb. 18-20, with the return legs occurring the following week.

Here’s the full CCL opening round schedule:

Atlanta United vs. Motagua (HON)

Club América (MEX) vs. Comunicaciones (GUA)

Cruz Azul (MEX) vs. Portmore United (JAM)

LAFC (USA) vs. Club León (MEX)

Tigres UANL (MEX) vs. Alianza (SLV)

NYCFC vs. San Carlos (CRC)

Seattle Sounders vs. Olimpia (HON)

Montreal Impact vs. Saprissa (CRC)