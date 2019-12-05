Lampard: “Pulisic has ability to reach top level of world football”

Christian Pulisic recorded a strong month of November for Chelsea and is now seeking a similar showing into the new year.

After registering six goals in seven appearances for the Blues last month, Pulisic’s positive performances have continued into December. Chelsea picked up a needed 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Wednesday night in London, bouncing back from a derby defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.

Pulisic hasn’t registered a point in the last two matches, but is still garnering praise from manager Frank Lampard after solid outings.

“He is playing really well,” Lampard said post match. “He can score more, we have a player in Christian who is someone who is really exciting us but when you see this type of player, you see another level which is goals and assists and he has the ability to go on to that extra level which is the top level of world football.”

“At the moment he is doing really well and hopefully that will be the next part of the progression.”

After a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic has begun growing in confidence with each and every appearance. He recorded his first UEFA Champions League goal for Chelsea in November, helped the Blues reach as high as third in the Premier League so far this season, and was recently nominated for the PFA Player of the Month.

At 21-years-old, Pulisic still has the ability to grow with his new club as he aims for even more strong performances this season. Lampard is trusting Pulisic with first team minutes in all competitions and the U.S. Men’s National Team star will try to continue rewarding the former club legend.

Up next for Chelsea is a trip to 18th place Everton in EPL play on Saturday, before a Matchday 6 showdown with Lille in the UCL group stage three days later.