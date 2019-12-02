Lionel Messi wins record sixth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi continues to rack up reasons to be considered one of the greatest players the world has ever seen.

The Barcelona superstar took home his record sixth Ballon d’Or on Monday at a gala in Paris. He surpassed Cristiano Ronaldo for the most Ballon d’Or trophies all time in what was Messi’s first win since 2015. He previously won the award four years in a row from 2009 to 2012.

Messi had yet another stellar year in 2019. He has scored 46 times for both Barcelona and Argentina with five games still left to play. He also led his club to another La Liga title last spring and helped Argentina reach the semifinals of the 2019 Copa America in Brazil over the summer. He has 11 goals and eight assist in all competitions for Barcelona so far this season

“I am very lucky, I am blessed. I hope I will continue for a long time,” Messi told reporters. “I realize that I’m lucky even if one day it will be time to retire.

“It will be tough, but I still have some years ahead of me. Time flies, so I will enjoy football and my family.”

Messi came out ahead of Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who was a driving force in Liverpool’s run to the UEFA Champions League title.

2019 Ballon d’Or Top 10

1. Lionel Messi

2. Virgil van Dijk

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

4. Sadio Mane

5. Mohamed Salah

6. Kylian Mbappe

7. Alisson

8. Robert Lewandowski

9. Bernardo Silva

10. Riyad Mahrez