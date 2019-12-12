Liverpool-Real Madrid, Barcelona-Tottenham headline possible UCL Round of 16 matchups

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 field is set.

Two more teams punched their tickets to the knockout stage on Wednesday following the conclusion of Matchday 6. Defending champions Liverpool are joined by fellow Premier League sides Manchester City, Tottenham, and Chelsea, being one of four countries to have four representatives.

13-time winners Real Madrid qualified as runners-up in Group A behind French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain. Los Blancos are joined from La Liga by Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Valencia.

Defending Bundesliga champs Bayern Munich became the seventh team all-time to finish the group stage with a perfect 6-0-0 record. The Bavarian giants are one of three teams in the knockout stage, as well as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.

Italy will send three teams to the Round of 16 as well as Juventus, Napoli, and Atalanta all advanced. Atalanta became the first team to reach the knockout stage after failing to win either of its opening four group stage matches.

PSG will seek a deep run in the competition and are joined by Lyon as the only country with two representatives.

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea could be up against the likes of PSG, Barcelona or Bayern Munich in the knockout stage after finishing as runners-up. Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig could be paired with the likes of Real Madrid, Tottenham, or Atletico Madrid despite winning their group.

This year is the first time under the new Champions League format that the Round of 16 will be occupied by teams from the top five European leagues. The Round of 16 draw will take place in Nyon, Switzerland on Dec. 16th at 6 a.m. EST.

Round of 16 first legs matchups are scheduled for Feb. 18-19 and 25-26, while second legs are scheduled for March 10-11 and 17-18.

Here’s all of the possible Round of 16 matchups:

PSG: Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea.

Real Madrid: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich: Real Madrid, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Lyon, Chelsea.

Tottenham: PSG, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia.

Manchester City: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon.

Atalanta: PSG, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia, Liverpool.

Juventus: Tottenham, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid: RB Leipzig, Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG, Bayern Munich.

Liverpool: Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Atalanta, Lyon, Atletico Madrid.

Napoli: PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Valencia, Barcelona.

Barcelona: Tottenham, Atalanta, Napoli, Lyon, Chelsea.

Borussia Dortmund: RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Valencia, PSG, Juventus, Liverpool.

RB Leizpig: Chelsea, Atalanta, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Tottenham.

Lyon: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, Valencia.

Valencia: Lyon, Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Tottenham.

Chelsea: PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig.