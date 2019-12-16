Marsch's Salzburg draws Chandler's Eintracht in Europa League Round of 32

Jesse Marsch’s quest for respect in Europe will see him cross paths with another American on the road to a potential European club trophy.

Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg was drawn against Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League Round of 32 draw, which was revealed on Monday.

Marsch’s Salzburg side fell just short of its dream of advancing out of a difficult Champions League group, but will be considered a dangerous squad in Europa League, though potential January transfer departures could impact Salzburg’s chances.

Chandler started in Eintracht Frankfurt’s loss to Schalke over the weekend, his first start for the Bundesliga club since October.

Another Europa League clash featuring Americans on both sides is Wolfsburg’s Round of 32 match against Malmo, which will feature John Brooks for Wolfsburg and Romain Gall for Malmo.

Sergino Dest and Ajax will look to regroup from their disappointing Champions League exit by defeating La Liga side Getafe in their Round of 32 matchup.

Ethan Horvath’s Club Brugge drew one of the tougher Round of 32 assignments in Manchester United.

Here is the full Europa League Round of 32 draw:

Wolves vs. Espanyol

Sporting Lisbon vs. Istanbul Basaksehir

Getafe vs. Ajax

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Porto

FC Copenhagen vs. Celtic

APOEL vs. FC Basel

Cluj vs. Sevilla

Olympiakos vs. Arsenal

AZ Alkmaar vs. LASK

Club Brugge vs. Manchester United

FC Ludogorets vs. Inter Milan

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FC Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Benfica

Wolfsburg vs. Malmo

Roma vs. Gent

Rangers vs. Braga