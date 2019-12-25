SBISoccer.com

Merry Christmas from the Team at SBI Soccer

Hello everybody. I want to wish a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all of you SBI Soccer readers out there. We hope you are enjoying some time off, quality family time and a few peeks at SBI in between your unwrapping of presents and celebrating.

Thank you for making SBI part of your Christmas tradition. For those of you who have been around with us for a while, you might remember this Santa Claus soccer image, which was a traditional post for us at SBI for a decade. We put it on the shelf in recent years, but decided to bring it back today.

The soccer world is taking a break on this Christmas Day, but there will be plenty of Boxing Day action on Thursday, including some action featuring Americans.

Look out for some Christmas Day goodies on SBI in the form of posts to help commemorate the looming end of the decade. We will be dropping SBI’s Top 10 USMNT Goals of the Decade today, along with the latest installment in our recent Ranking the USMNT Player Pool series.

On behalf of the entire staff at SBI, thank you for making us a part of your soccer world and please enjoy this special time of year.

It wasn’t the most memorable year for the U.S. Men’s National Team, but even the roller coaster of 2019 was able to yield some gems in the goal department. We didn’t see any free kick beauties, or any true (…)

