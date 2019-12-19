MLS reveals 2020 regular season schedule

Major League Soccer revealed its full 2020 regular-season schedule on Thursday afternoon.

The party starts on Saturday, February 29 with a slate of eight matches, highlighted by Nashville SC’s first MLS match against 2018 champions, Atlanta United. In addition, the Philadelphia Union travel to FC Dallas and the San Jose Earthquakes host Toronto FC.

March 1st concludes the opening weekend of matches as LAFC welcomes expansion side Inter Miami to Banc of California Stadium. Defending champions Seattle Sounders host the Chicago Fire, and Minnesota United visits the Portland Timbers.

Rivalry Week will take place from Aug. 20-23, with several of the league’s top derbies on display. The Hudson River Derby between NYCFC and the New York Red Bulls is slated for August 23rd on FOX, while El Trafico listed for later the same night.

A rematch of the 2019 MLS Cup Final between the Seattle Sounders and Toronto FC will take place on July 18th at BMO Field.

July 29th will see Banc of California Stadium host the 2020 MLS All-Star Game between the MLS All-Stars and their Liga MX counterparts.

The 2020 season will also see an all-time high 46 network broadcast windows across ABC, FOX and Univision and UniMás, in the U.S., with a further eight to be broadcast on CTV in Canada. ESPN will show 31 matches in total and there will be 10 broadcasts on ABC.

The season comes to an end on October 4th, with 13 matches kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Each club will play 34 games, with 17 being at home and 17 being on the road. Teams will face conference opponents twice, and play 10 games against non-conference opponents.