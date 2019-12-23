MLS Ticker: Agudelo reportedly linked with Inter Miami move, Dynamo re-sign three veteran players, and more

Inter Miami are reportedly set to add a veteran forward ahead of their debut MLS season.

Despite being chosen by Toronto FC in Stage Two of the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft, Juan Agudelo failed to agree to a contract with the club. The Toronto Sun reported Monday that Inter Miami are linked with Agudelo, whose option was not picked up by the New England Revolution earlier this year.

The 27-year-old has earned 28 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, as well as made 215 career MLS appearances. Agudelo has played for the New York Red Bulls, Chivas USA, and the New England Revolution, totaling 46 goals and 22 assists.

Agudelo’s arrival in Miami would give the club an experienced MLS forward over the likes of Jerome Kiesewetter and Julian Carranza. Inter Miami has yet to name its first head coach.

Dynamo re-sign veteran players Garcia, Ceren, Figueroa

The Houston Dynamo retained three veteran players heading into the 2020 MLS season.

Midfielders Boniek Garcia and Darwin Ceren and defender Maynor Figueroa have been re-signed on Monday, giving Houston three additional familiar faces for the next season. All three players currently hold Green Cards, which will not see them occupy international roster spots on the Dynamo’s roster.

“We are pleased to announce that Boniek, Maynor and Darwin will be returning for the 2020 season. All three are excellent players who bring veteran leadership to the locker room and are great role models for our younger players to learn from,” Dynamo Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan said.

“Boniek was outstanding last year and knows what it means to represent the Dynamo and the city of Houston. Maynor immediately earned the respect of everyone in our Club when he joined us last year and brings a level of professionalism that every team needs. Darwin’s versatility and team-first attitude make him an important piece of our team on and off the field.”

2020 will be Garcia’s ninth season with the Dynamo. The midfielder appeared in 32 games for the club last season, registering one assist. A two-time World Cup veteran with Honduras, Garcia reached 200 regular season appearances on Sept. 29th, 2019.

Figueroa started in 25 regular season games for the Dynamo in 2019 after signing for the club back in Jan. 2019. The center back also registered three assists. The 36-year-old has also played for the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas during his MLS career.

Cerén scored one goal in 13 league appearances for the Dynamo last season. He’s also earned 59 caps with the El Salvador National Team, while also playing for both Orlando City and the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS.

The Dynamo missed the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Union acquire defensive midfielder Martinez

With veteran Haris Medunjanin now gone, the Philadelphia Union added their first midfielder of the offseason.

The club announced Monday they’ve signed defensive midfielder José Andrés Martínez from Zulia FC in exchange for an undisclosed transfer fee. Martinez will occupy an international roster spot on the Union’s roster heading into the 2020 season.

“We’re excited to welcome ‘el Brujo’ to the Philadelphia Union. He is an up-and-coming player whose tenacity and athleticism will bolster our midfield going forward,”Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner said. “We look forward to welcoming him to the team and an exciting 2020 season.

Martínez, nicknamed “el Brujo” which translates to “The Wizard”, joins from Venezuelan club Zulia FC. The 25-year-old scored two goals and registered four assists in 65 combined appearances. He also competed in the Copa Sudamericana and Copa Venezuela during his professional career so far.

Martinez earned his first call up to the Venezuelan Men’s National Team in 2019.

Jim Curtin’s Union will try to follow-up on a successful 2019 season which saw them reach the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Revolution add former Ligue 2 defender Camara

The New England Revolution bolstered their backline on Monday with the acquisition of an experienced defender.

Samba Camara has joined the Revolution from French Ligue 2 side Le Havre. The Revolution used Targeted Allocation Money to acquire Camara, an eight-year veteran in France’s lower divisions.

The 27-year-old has made 140 appearances in all competitions overseas. Camara began his professional career with AM Neiges Le Havre in 2012, before joining Le Havre ahead of the 2013-14 campaign. Camara totaled 70 appearances with Le Havre from 2016-19′ after being bumped up from the B team.

Camara’s arrival gives head coach Bruce Arena seven defenders on his roster heading into 2020.

Orlando City add Argentine defender Schegel on loan, with option to buy

Oscar Pareja continued a busy offseason as Orlando City head coach on Monday.

The Eastern Conference side signed defender Rodrigo Schlegel on a free one-year loan from Argentina Primera Division outfit Racing Club. Orlando City also have an option to buy Schlegel following the 2020 MLS season.

Schlegel joins the Lions after spending the entirety of his professional career with Racing Club. The 22-year-old defender joined Racing Club’s first team in July 2018, totaling six appearances. He was a part of Racing Club’s Primera División title-winning campaign and the recent Trofeo de Campeones de la Superliga Argentina win.

The 5-feet-11 defender has yet to represent Argentina’s National Team.