MLS Ticker: Bradley reportedly re-signing with TFC, Kljestan joins Galaxy, and more

Toronto FC will reportedly accomplish one of its primary offseason goals for the winter.

The defending Eastern Conference champions will re-sign club captain Michael Bradley on a TAM level deal, according to multiple reports. The switch from Designated Player to TAM player means Bradley will take a significant paycut for the 2020 season, but it will also allow TFC to take aim at a star player with the available Designated Player slot. Further terms of the deal aren’t known, but the club has announced a press conference at BMO Field for Thursday afternoon, where TFC is expected to officially announce the deal.

The 32-year-old Bradley has played in Toronto for six years since coming over from AS Roma in Italy. He has helped lead the Reds to three Eastern Conference titles and one MLS Cup victory. Including playoff games, he has 12 goals and 26 assists since his arrival.

Kljestan signs with the LA Galaxy

MLS veteran Sacha Kljestan is headed back to Southern California after signing a free agent deal with the LA Galaxy. Kljestan is from Huntington Beach and got his start in MLS with Chivas USA from 2006-2010 before he ventured across the Atlantic Ocean to play for Anderlecht in Belgium.

“Sacha is a talented veteran that will add depth and leadership to our midfield position,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese. “He is a local product that we believe will benefit us both on the field and in our locker room and we are excited to add his experience to our roster. We look forward to him joining our club.”

Kljestan returned to the States with the New York Red Bulls in 2015 and spent the last two years with Orlando City. He has 38 goals and 93 assists across ten seasons in MLS.

Earthquakes sign Espinoza on permanent deal

The San Jose Earthquakes have splashed the cash for Cristian Espinoza, who impressed them with a pair of goals and 13 assists on a loan deal last season.

They signed the Argentinian permanently from Spanish club Villarreal thanks to an undisclosed club record transfer fee and a multi-year Designated Player contract.

“Cristian was a very important player for us this year,” said Earthquakes head coach Matias Almeyda. “His qualities are not easily replicated and I’m happy he will continue with us.”

Espinoza started in 30 regular season matches for the Quakes last season as well as a pair of games in the U.S. Open Cup. Prior to his time in MLS, he played a total of 18 games in La Liga for Alavés and Real Valladolid and played 17 more for Boca Juniors in Argentina in 2017 and 2018.