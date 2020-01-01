MLS Ticker: Galaxy sign Katai, Atlanta United decline trio of players for USMNT camp, and more

Aleksandar Katai is switching from the Eastern Conference to the Western Conference for 2020.

The L.A. Galaxy signed Katai on Tuesday with Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) and will occupy an international roster spot. Katai comes from the Chicago Fire, where he scored 18 goals and added 12 assists over the past two seasons.

“Aleksandar is a proven attacking threat who will be an important piece on our team,” said LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis Te Kloese. “In addition to his success playing in Europe, he has shown his quality in Major League Soccer since he joined in 2018. We are excited to add Aleksandar to our roster and look forward to him representing the LA Galaxy.”

Katai, 28, moved to MLS in 2018 after playing in numerous European leagues. The playmaker has also spent time with Red Star Belgrade, Alaves, and Vojvodina. He’s also earned nine caps with the Serbian Men’s National Team, but has yet to score for his country.

His arrival in L.A. gives Guillermo Barros Schelotto a new attacking option to choose from in 2020, following Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s departure.

Atlanta United decline trio of players call-up to USMNT January camp

A trio of Atlanta United players were declined a call-up to the U.S. Men’s National Team for January camp.

The Atlanta-Journal Constitution confirmed Monday that Five Stripes defenders Miles Robinson and Brooks Lennon, and goalkeeper Brad Guzan were all held from selection by the club. Gregg Berhalter named his roster on Monday, who will take part in a camp in Doha, Qatar from Jan. 5-25. From there, the USMNT will face Costa Rica on Feb. 1st in its first friendly of 2020.

Correcting my earlier tweet, done while I shouldn’t have been tweeting: guzan, Robinson and Lennon would have been called in by #USMNT. #atlutd said no. — Doug Roberson (@DougRobersonAJC) December 31, 2019

In addition, Atlanta also declined to release winger Ezequiel Barco for the Argentina U-23 Men’s National Team, which will play in the South American Olympic Qualifying tournament beginning in January.

Atlanta United will open preseason early in preparation for their second consecutive Concacaf Champions League appearance beginning in February. Frank de Boer’s side opens Concacaf Champions League play on Feb. 18 against Honduran side Motagua in the first leg of a home-and-home aggregate series in the CCL Round of 16.

LAFC re-sign veteran defenders Jakovic, Harvey

Bob Bradley will have two veteran defenders returning to LAFC in 2020.

The club re-signed defenders Jordan Harvey and Dejan Jakovic on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming MLS season. Harvey and Jakovic have a combined 445 league appearances heading into a new season with the defending Supporters’ Shield winners.

“Jordan and Dejan have been consummate professionals since joining the Club and we’re pleased to have re-signed both players,” LAFC General Manager and EVP of Soccer Operations John Thorrington said. “They provide an invaluable veteran presence in the locker room, and their level of experience and dedication have been crucial to the team’s success the past two years.”

Harvey, a 14-year MLS veteran tallied one goal and a career-best five assists in 30 appearances in 2019. In total, the 35-year-old has made 59 regular-season appearances in his two seasons with the Western Conference club.

Jaković has seen action in 18 regular-season games, as well as two U.S. Open Cup matches. He’s also earned 41 caps with the Canadian Men’s National Team, while also playing for numerous teams in Europe over his career.

LAFC conceded only 37 goals in 2019, eventually falling to the Seattle Sounders in the Western Conference semifinals.