MLS Ticker: Gonzalez Pirez linked to Xolos, Torres joins Inter Miami, and more

Leandro Gonzalez Pirez is reportedly on his way to Liga MX.

After much speculation over the Atlanta United defender’s future, his move to Club Tijuana is reportedly a done deal. Mexican outlet AM originally broke the news on Sunday, with The Athletic confirming the report, and providing additional details on Monday.

Gonzalez Pirez made 95 regular season starts in three seasons with the Five Stripes since his transfer from Estudiantes in Jan. 2017. In his three MLS seasons, Gonzalez Pirez twice finished in the top five for MLS Defender of the Year.

Inter Miami add MLS veterans Agudelo, Torres

Inter Miami added two MLS veterans to its roster over the weekend with the 2020 season right around the corner.

The club signed former Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres and New England Revolution forward Juan Agudelo to separate deals. Torres joined the club as a free agent, while Agudelo was acquired via trade as Inter Miami sent Toronto FC a 2021 MLS SuperDraft third-round pick. Agudelo failed to sign a contract with TFC after being selected in Stage Two of the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

Torres, 33, comes from the Sounders, where he won two MLS Cups in five seasons with the club. In total, Torres totaled 83 appearances in all competitions for the Western Conference side, also appearing in the Concacaf Champions League. He’s also won 119 caps with the Panamanian National Team over his lengthy career.

Agudelo made 156 regular season appearances for the Revolution, scoring 35 goals and registering 16 assists. He helped the club reach three MLS Cup Playoffs. He also spent part 2014 under contract with Stoke City, but made 14 appearances on loan at FC Utrecht of the Netherlands.

Inter Miami opens the 2020 regular season at defending Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC.

Pablo Aranguiz loaned to Chilean side by FC Dallas

FC Dallas has loaned out one of its young midfielders for the 2020 MLS season.

Pablo Aranguiz has joined Chilean Primera División side Universidad de Chile on a year-long loan with an option to buy, FC Dallas announced Monday. Aranguiz previously signed with FC Dallas in July 2018, totaling 20 appearances over the last season and a half.

A native of Chile, Aranguiz earned his first Chilean U-23 Men’s National Team call-up in 2019 to participate in the Maurice Revello tournament in Toulon, France. He recently joined the U-23’s in final preparation for the 2020 CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament in Colombia.

In total, Aranguiz has scored 11 goals in 77 combined appearances between FC Dallas and Union Espanola.

Union re-sign veteran defender Collin

Aurelien Collin is staying with the Philadelphia Union.

The veteran defender signed a one-year contract with the club on Friday, keeping him in Jim Curtin’s roster for 2020. A former MLS Cup Champion and three-time MLS All-Star, Collin made seven appearances for the Union in all competitions last season.

Prior to joining the Union in 2019, Collin has also played for the New York Red Bulls, Orlando City, and Sporting KC during his career. Collin has totaled 194 MLS appearances between regular season and playoffs, scoring 17 goals and adding six assists.

Orlando City adds Brazilian defender Carlos

Orlando City bolstered its defensive options with the signing of Brazilian defender Antonio Carlos on Monday.

Carlos joins the Eastern Conference club on a one-year loan move from Serie A side Palmeiras. Orlando City also has the option to buy Carlos following the 2020 MLS season.

Carlos, 26, made 56 appearances for Palmeiras since joining the club on loan in July 2017. After making 22 appearances in 2018, Carlos totaled only 12 in 2019, appearing in both Serie A play and the Copa Libertadores.

In addition to playing with Palmeiras, Carlos has also spent time on loan with Avai, Ponte Preta, and Oesta.

His arrival gives Oscar Pareja another defensive option as the Lions seek improvement on a 11th place finish in the East in 2019.