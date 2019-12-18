MLS Ticker: Lennon signs new deal with Atlanta United, Sinovic joins Revs, and more

Atlanta United has signed Brooks Lennon to a multi-year contract after acquiring him in a trade from Real Salt Lake.

The club announced the signing on Tuesday, which will keep Lennon under contract through 2023. Lennon was acquired for $300,000 in combined allocation money back on Dec. 2nd and will now begin a new chapter in his career.

Lennon, 22, has made 86 MLS appearances with RSL in over three seasons with the club. During that time, he’s scored three goals and registered two assists while playing in both defense and midfield.

Internationally, Lennon has made a combined 22 appearances between four different U.S. Youth National Team and Men’s National Teams. He made a pair of appearances for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team in November, but is still waiting to make his senior debut.

Atlanta United is coming off a strong 2019, which saw them win the Campeones Cup and U.S. Open Cup, both for the first time.

RSL acquires MacMath

Zac MacMath is on the move from one Western Conference club to another.

Real Salt Lake acquired the veteran goalkeeper on Tuesday in a trade with the Vancouver Whitecaps. The Whitecaps received $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money in 2020 for the nine-year veteran. MacMath’s arrival gives RSL an experienced keeper, following Nick Rimando’s retirement following the 2019 season.

“We welcome Zac to the team,” RSL Head Coach Freddy Juarez said. “He brings valuable experience in MLS and will have an opportunity to compete to start.”

The 28-year-old MacMath was drafted fifth overall in the 2011 MLS SuperDraft by the Philadelphia Union. He’s also played with the Colorado Rapids and Whitecaps, totaling a 47-54-40 record with 36 clean sheets and a 1.33 goals against average.

2019 saw MacMath total a 1-3-4 record in eight starts for the Whitecaps, finishing with a 1.63 goals against average. He appeared for the U.S. Under-23 Men’s National Team, the U-20 MNT, and U-17 MNT in the past.

Sinovic signs with Revs

Nine years after being drafted by the New England Revolution, Seth Sinovic is on his way back to the club.

The 10-year MLS veteran signed with the Eastern Conference club on Tuesday, joining as a free agent. Sinovic spent the last nine seasons with Sporting KC, winning one MLS Cup and three U.S. Open Cups.

“Seth brings a wealth of experience in MLS and a winning pedigree to our roster,” Revolution Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena said. “We are excited to welcome Seth back to New England and are eager to begin working with him in January.”

The left back, who can also play center back, has totaled 230 league appearances with one goal and 12 assists. He’s also appeared in the Concacaf Champions League with Sporting KC, as well as the Open Cup.

The New England Revolution were eliminated in the opening round of the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs, ending a solid season under Arena.

Kann rejoins Atlanta United

Seven-year MLS veteran Alec Kann is remaining with Atlanta United in 2020.

The club announced they’ve re-signed Kann, keeping an experienced back-up behind Brad Guzan. Kann made two starts in 2019 for the Five Stripes, notably earning a 3-2 win over Club America in the Campeones Cup.

A native of Decatur, G.A., Kann joined Atlanta United from Sporting Kansas City when he was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 MLS Expansion Draft. He’s made 25 combined appearances for the Five Stripes since joining the club, also appearing in the U.S. Open Cup.

The Five Stripes failed to repeat as MLS Cup Champions, losing in the Eastern Conference Final to Toronto FC.

NYCFC to play four MLS matches at Citi Field

NYCFC will be returning to Citi Field for at least four matches this upcoming MLS season.

In order to minimize schedule congestion, NYCFC will give the opportunity for other fans within the Five Boroughs to see the team play. These matches will take the place of four matches, which would normally be held at Yankee Stadium.

Citi Field hosted NYCFC’s 2019 MLS Cup Playoff defeat to Toronto FC in October, the first time the club played there.

“We are committed to delivering the best fan experience to our dedicated and passionate supporters and we have heard from them that midweek games are less convenient than weekend matchups,” NYCFC CEO Brad Sims said. “Additionally, we believe that reducing the number of occasions where we play three games in eight days will be a great competitive benefit for our players. While Yankee Stadium remains our home, Citi Field has emerged as an incredible alternative venue for us and moving four dates from midweek to weekends is the best option for our fans and players alike.”

“The atmosphere created by our fans at Citi Field has been really special recreating the home field advantage we enjoy at Yankee Stadium. We hope this more balanced schedule will provide further flexibility and value for our fans and we are excited to play more games in front of our passionate and loyal fanbase in Queens.”

Although the opponents have yet to be determined, these are the dates NYCFC will play at home at Citi Field in 2020:

Sunday, April 26

Saturday, July 25

Saturday, August 8

Saturday, September 26

FC Cincinnati signs Swedish defender

FC Cincinnati continued its busy offseason on Tuesday, acquiring Swedish defender Tom Pettersson on a free transfer.

Pettersson, an experienced European center back, joins from Swedish Allsvenskan side Ostersunds FK. The 29-year-old will occupy an international roster spot for FC Cincy and will be officially added to the roster on Feb. 12th, 2020.

In total, Pettersson has made 332 professional appearances in Europe, seeing time in both Sweden and Belgium. In the recently concluded 2019 Allsvenskan campaign, Pettersson made 23 appearances for Ostersunds, scoring one goal. He’s also played with Goteborg, OH Leuven, and Trollhattan.

FC Cincinnati will look to improve on a last-place performance in 2019.

Impact re-sign Fanni

The Montreal Impact retained an important piece of their defensive backline for 2020.

The club re-signed center back Rod Fanni on Monday, which will see Fanni return for his third season with the Impact. Fanni, 28, joined the club in 2018 and since has totaled 29 MLS games, while scoring one goal.

Prior to his move to MLS, Fanni had totaled 362 appearances in France’s Ligue 1, appearing for Lens, Nice, Rennes and Marseille. He won three domestic trophies during his time in France, while also being named to the Ligue 1 Team of the Year twice.

Fanni will look to impress new head coach and fellow Frenchman Thierry Henry this season.