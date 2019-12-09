Morris, McKennie, Long named to Concacaf Nations League Best XI

A trio of U.S. Men’s National Team players have been named to the Concacaf Nations League Best XI for League A.

Jordan Morris, Weston McKennie, and Aaron Long were selected to the Team of the Tournament after strong showings for the USMNT. The USMNT had the most players selected for the XI, beating out Honduras (2), Mexico (2), Curacao (2), Canada (1), and Costa Rica (1).

Morris, who was named SBI USMNT Player of the Year earlier this month, scored four goals in four starts for Gregg Berhalter’s team. He also contributed a handful of assists in Nations League play.

McKennie made four starts as well in the competition, scoring the fastest-ever hat trick in USMNT on Matchday 1 against Cuba. The 20-year-old Schalke midfielder continued to blossom into one of the top players in Berhalter’s squad going forward.

Long made a trio of starts in the backline, scoring a goal in a 4-1 Matchday 3 win over Canada in Orlando. The New York Red Bulls center back continued his rise with the National Team after doing the same in MLS over the past two seasons.

The USMNT ended up topping Group A on goal differential and will face off with Honduras in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals in June 2020.