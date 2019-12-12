Pulisic named U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year

Christian Pulisic’s 2019 is ending on a strong note, with the Chelsea winger tearing it up on the club level, and his excellent finish will also include another honor to add to his resume.

Pulisic has been voted the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year, edging out Jordan Morris for the honor.

Pulisic received 38 percent of the vote, while Morris received 35 percent. Weston McKennie finished third, with 13 percent of the vote.

The U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year is determined based on national team performance, with club performance also playing a smaller role in the criteria.

Pulisic helped lead the USMNT to a second-place finish at the Concacaf Gold Cup, registering three goals and three assists in the tournament. He finished the year with five goals and three assists in 11 matches, earning USMNT Man of the Match honors a team-best four times in 2019.

Pulisic has been on a tear for Chelsea in recent months, having amassed five goals and four assists in all competitions to establish himself as a regular starter for the Blues after a difficult start to the season.

Pulisic is the seventh player to win multiple U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year awards, and at 21 years of age he is the youngest player to win it twice, beating out Landon Donovan, who was 22 when he won his second award in 2004.

Pulisic beat out Morris, who enjoyed a strong finish to 2019 that included a leading role in helping the USMNT win its Concacaf Nations League group. He also helped lead the Seattle Sounders to an MLS Cup title. Morris, who was chosen as SBI’s USMNT Player of the Year, finished 2019 with five goals and a team-high six assists, earning a place on the Concacaf Nations League Best XI for the group stage.

McKennie enjoyed a strong year for both club and country, compiling five goals and two assists for the USMNT, earning a Concacaf Nations League Best XI nod for the group stage. He has also cemented his place as a regular starter for Schalke.

Aaron Long, Gyasi Zardes and Tim Ream were also finalists for the award, which was voted on by respective National Team coaches, National Team players who have earned a cap in 2019, members of the U.S. Soccer Board of Directors, U.S. Soccer Athletes’ Council, National Women’s Soccer League head coaches for the USWNT and American soccer league (MLS and USL) head coaches for the USMNT, select media members and former players and administrators.