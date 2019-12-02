Pulisic nominated for PFA Player of the Month for November

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has been rewarded for a sensational month of November.

Pulisic, a scorer of six goals in seven matches in all competitions in November, has been nominated for The Professional Footballers’ Association Fans’ Player of the Month in the English Premier League. The 21-year-old found his groove for Frank Lampard’s side, scoring in three-consecutive league matches, as well as his first Champions League goal for the club.

Although Pulisic missed out on U.S. Men’s National Team for Gregg Berhalter’s side, he bounced back from a hip injury to continue earning first-team minutes with his new club. In total, Pulisic has made 17 appearances for the Blues in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering four assists.

Joining Pulisic on the six-player list are Mexico and Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Raul Jimenez, Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira, James Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu, and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane.

Leicester’s Jamie Vardy captured the award for the month of October, while Liverpool defender Joel Matip won in September and Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki took home the award in August.

Voting ends on December 2nd, and you can cast your vote here.