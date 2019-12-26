Ranking the USMNT Talent Pool: Wingers

With World Cup qualifying less than a year away, and the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, it is a good time to take stock of the U.S. Men’s National Team talent pool heading into 2020.

Over the course of the final days of the year, SBI will look at the talent pool at every USMNT position, and rank the top players based on current form, and long-term potential, as we move into the 2022 World Cup qualifying cycle.

We started the series with the striker position, and followed up with the goalkeeper position. Next up are the wingers, who will have important roles to play in Berhalter’s preferred 4-3-3 system.

The top two spots on the winger list are pretty well solidified, but Berhalter heads into 2020 hoping some of the young winger prospects in the pipeline can make the jump for both club and country.

Here are the Top 20 winger prospects in the USMNT talent pool:

Christian Pulisic

The best player in the USMNT pool, with the only real question being whether he plays on the wing or centrally. He’s the best option in both areas, with the wing looking like a better bet for him, at least until some of the young prospects in the pipeline show they are ready to be called upon.

Jordan Morris

A year ago, Morris wouldn’t have been seen as a top winger prospect, but he really took to the position in 2019, blossoming for both club and country as he made full use of his speed and improving service to become a serious wing threat.

Gio Reyna

Only 17 and still waiting to make his professional club debut, Reyna is seen as an elite prospect who could make a significant jump at Borussia Dortmund in 2020. He has already made it to the Dortmund first-team bench, and has been impressing with the U-19 team. Given the current lack of depth on the USMNT wings, Reyna could be on the fast track if he can start earning some minutes for Dortmund.

Tim Weah

It was a rough second half of 2019 for Weah, who impressed at the Under-20 World Cup earlier in the year only to have an early-season injury with Lille cost him four months and a chance to break though with the USMNT. His speed and ability to take on defenders should suit him well as an option in Berhalter’s system, but first he will need to play his way back into the playing rotation at Lille.

Konrad De La Fuente

Another player still waiting for his first-team club debut, the 18-year-old De La Fuente is reportedly being sought after by Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, while also weighing the option to stay at Barcelona. He started for the United States at the Under-20 World Cup, and showed some good qualities, but he will need to become a first-team regular if he is going to earn a look from Berhalter in 2020.

Ulysses Llanez

The 18-year-old LA Galaxy academy product has terrorized the Bundesliga U-19 level since joining Wolfsburg earlier in 2019. He showed his ability to make an impact at the Under-20 World Cup, and now the question is when will he break through with Wolfsburg’s first team? His speed and technical ability make him an enticing USMNT prospect, but like some of the other teenagers on this list, Llanez needs to see first-team minutes if he’s going to make a serious jump up this list in 2020.

Paul Arriola

The D.C. United veteran has been around for a while, but is still just 24 and he’s a player who Berhalter has shown confidence in. Arriola’s ability to play either wing, and combine well with teammates, makes him a good option in 2020, but he will need to start converting goal chances at a better rate if he is going to hold off the impressive generation of prospects in the pipeline.

Tyler Boyd

The New Zealand-born winger filed his one-time change of association to tie himself to the USMNT and quickly made an impression at the Gold Cup. He wasn’t able to build on his impression early flashes, at least not as well as some would have hoped, but the Besiktas winger is 24 and sure to have his chance to keep fighting for USMNT minutes in 2020.

Emmanuel Sabbi

The 22-year-old has established himself as a regular goal-scorer for Swedish side Hobro, and has generated transfer interest in the process. A former U.S. Under-20 World Cup striker, Sabbi has the versatility to play in multiple positions, but has looked like a real threat as a winger.

Romain Gall

After making the impressive career resurrection by climbing from the Swedish third division to Swedish power Malmo, Gall has found minutes tougher to come by in 2019. That has cooled his USMNT prospects for the moment, but the 24-year-old has the goal-scoring ability to play his way back into the conversation in 2020.

Corey Baird

A player who Gregg Berhalter gave multiple looks in 2019, Baird enjoyed a solid season with Real Salt Lake and while he doesn’t have the game-breaking speed of some of the other names on this list, his

Jonathan Lewis

Another player who Berhalter has had in a few times, Lewis has shown himself to be a viable speed option off the bench, but his question for consistent club minutes continues. His move from New York City FC to the Colorado Rapids has had mixed results, but the 22-year-old still heads into the new year as someone who could play a key role in Olympic qualifying.

Brooks Lennon

The 22-year-old has seen more playing time as a fullback than winger on the club level in the past year, and that looks likely to stay the same at Atlanta United, which has made a point to label him as a defender since acquiring him from Real Salt Lake. He’s still a better USMNT wing prospect than fullback prospect, and if he can make regular starts with Atlanta, then a key role with the U.S. Under-23s in Olympic qualifying is a safe bet, along with a higher spot on this list.

Joel Sonora

The 23-year-old midfielder is plying his trade in Argentina with Arsenal Sarandi, and while he may not be on the radar of most USMNT fans, earning minutes in a league as solid as the Argentine first division merits some consideration. A member of the 2015 U.S. Under-20 World Cup team, Sonora will be worth a closer look if he can earn more consistent minutes with his club team.

Lynden Gooch

A bit of a forgotten man in USMNT circles after Sunderland’s collapse from the Premier League to League One, Gooch is a winger who was just a week short of being eligible for the current Under-23 Olympic qualifying cycle. He has earned steady minutes in recent years and has gained some valuable experience to go with the speed he brings to the wing.

Timothy Tillman

The 20-year-old German American is currently with Bayern Munich’s reserve team after an unsuccessful year spent on loan with FC Nuremberg. It remains unclear if he is ready to fully commit to the United States on the international stage, but he is worth keeping tabs on given his lofty status as a top attacking prospect.

Jonathan Amon

Injuries have plagued Amon in recent years, keeping him from realizing his considerable potential. The 20-year-old has game-changing speed, but was raw as a prospect even before the injuries began to cost him playing time.

Memo Rodriguez

The Houston Dynamo winger had an impressive season in 2019, but continues to be an underrated player. As one of the better left-footed prospects on this list, Rodriguez is a player who could benefit from playing for Tab Ramos, though the competition for minutes in Houston will be tougher in 2020.

Mukwelle Akale

The Minnesota-born Akale has been patiently working his way up the ranks at Villarreal, most recently settling in with Villarreal B. The 22-year-old winger would benefit from a loan move or move to a league and team where first-team minutes could help him take the next step in his development.

Omir Fernandez

Though his rookie year didn’t lead to as many minutes as he would have hoped for, Fernandez still showed some very promising glimpses with the New York Red Bulls. The 20-year-old will need to win a starting role in 2020 if he is going to stay on this list, and earning a place on the U.S. Olympic qualifying team would also help boost his stock.