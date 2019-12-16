Real Madrid-Man City headlines UCL Round of 16 draw

Manchester City takes on Real Madrid in the marquee match-up laid out by Monday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw.

Pep Guardiola’s men will face 13-time winners Real Madrid, while defending champions Liverpool take on Atletico Madrid. Both EPL sides topped their respective groups.

Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will take on a familiar foe in the form of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich as Christian Pulisic and Alphonso Davies will go head-to-head in a battle of young Concacaf stars.

Paris Saint-Germain takes on Borussia Dortmund with the first leg taking place at Signal Iduna Park. Former Dortmund manager Thomas Tuchel will face his former side, which finished second in group stage play.

Tyler Adams is expected to be fit for RB Leipzig and could make his debut in the competition as his side faces Tottenham.

The first legs take place Feb. 18-19 and the second legs occur on March. 10-11.

Here are all of the Round of 16 matchups:

Atlético Madrid vs. Liverpool

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund vs. Paris Saint-Germain

Napoli vs. Barcelona

Tottenham vs. RB Leipzig

Atalanta vs. Valencia

Lyon vs. Juventus

Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich