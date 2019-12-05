Report: Ibrahimovic's possible AC Milan move in jeopardy over wages

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s possible move back to Italy is reportedly in jeopardy of not happening.

Ibrahimovic will have to lower his wage demands in order to return to AC Milan, according to a report by ESPN. The Swedish striker’s wage demands of €230,000 per week are too high for his former club, according to the ESPN report.

Ibrahimovic has been linked with several teams including Manchester United, AC Milan, Napoli, Boca Juniors, and others since he announced he was leaving MLS side L.A. Galaxy. His current contract with the Galaxy expires on Dec. 31st.

The 38-year-old played for AC Milan from 2010-12′, totaling 56 goals in 85 combined appearances. He helped the Rossoneri win the 2010-11 Serie A title, as well as the 2011 Italian Super Cup.

Since his last stint in Italy, Ibrahimovic has played for Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, and the Galaxy. Recently he scored 52 goals in 56 MLS appearances with the Galaxy, leading the team to a MLS Cup Playoff berth in 2019.

Ibrahimovic had been linked with a move back to Milan since his interview for GQ magazine this month.

“I will join a team that has to win again, that has to renew its history, which is looking for a challenge against everyone,” Ibrahimovic said. “Only then will I be able to find the necessary stimuli to surprise you again. I will see you in Italy soon.”

AC Milan have struggled this campaign as they currently sit 11th in the 20-team Serie A table. Offensively they have only scored 12 league goals, with forward Krzysztof Piatek and defender Theo Hernandez each tallying three apiece.