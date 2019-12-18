Sergino Dest scores two goals in Dutch Cup win for Ajax

Consistent starts have been tougher to come by for Sergino Dest in recent weeks, but the U.S. Men’s National Team defender responded to his most recent benching with a performance that should help him earn more minutes.

Dest scored a pair of goals to help lead Ajax to a 4-3 Dutch Cup victory over Dutch second division side Telstar on Wednesday.

Dest earned the start at left back for the Dutch side, which is still smarting from its UEFA Champions League exit. Having been left out of Ajax’s most recent Eredivisie match, a 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar, Dest returned to action on Wednesday and responded with a pair of goals to help Ajax jump out to a 4-1 lead on Telstar, scoring in the 28th minute and 57th minute.

The underdogs put in a pair of second-half goals to make the score close, but Ajax held on for the victory.

The two-goal performance comes just days after Dest was honored as U.S. Soccer’s Young Male Player of the Year.

Dest and Ajax return to action on Sunday against ADO Den Haag in the team’s final match before the winter break.