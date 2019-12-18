SBISoccer.com

Sergino Dest scores two goals in Dutch Cup win for Ajax

Sergino Dest scores two goals in Dutch Cup win for Ajax

Americans Abroad

Sergino Dest scores two goals in Dutch Cup win for Ajax

By 38 minutes ago

By: |

Consistent starts have been tougher to come by for Sergino Dest in recent weeks, but the U.S. Men’s National Team defender responded to his most recent benching with a performance that should help him earn more minutes.

Dest scored a pair of goals to help lead Ajax to a 4-3 Dutch Cup victory over Dutch second division side Telstar on Wednesday.

Dest earned the start at left back for the Dutch side, which is still smarting from its UEFA Champions League exit. Having been left out of Ajax’s most recent Eredivisie match, a 1-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar, Dest returned to action on Wednesday and responded with a pair of goals to help Ajax jump out to a 4-1 lead on Telstar, scoring in the 28th minute and 57th minute.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The underdogs put in a pair of second-half goals to make the score close, but Ajax held on for the victory.

The two-goal performance comes just days after Dest was honored as U.S. Soccer’s Young Male Player of the Year.

Dest and Ajax return to action on Sunday against ADO Den Haag in the team’s final match before the winter break.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home