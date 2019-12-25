It wasn’t the most memorable year for the U.S. Men’s National Team, but even the roller coaster of 2019 was able to yield some gems in the goal department.

We didn’t see any free kick beauties, or any true long-distance thunderbolts like in year’s past, but the year’s selection of top USMNT goals is filled with good team goals, quality build-up sequences from a team looking to move the ball around better in Gregg Berhalter’s pass-oriented system.

That shift in philosophy didn’t stop several of the top USMNT goals from coming via direct play, and counterattacks, which isn’t surprising given that those are still strengths the team can play to when the circumstances allow it.

A total of eight different players provided goals in SBI’s Top 10 list, with Josh Sargent and Weston McKennie the only players to land multiple goals on the list.

The list is based on a variety of factors, including level of opponent, quality of build-up play and degree of difficult on the actual finish.

Here are the top 10 USMNT Goals of 2019, as chosen by SBI:

10. Josh Sargent vs. Cuba, Oct. 11

9. Walker Zimmerman vs. Panama, Jan. 27

8. Weston McKennie vs. Curacao, June 30

7. Tyler Boyd vs. Guyana, June 18

6. Josh Sargent vs. Cuba, Nov. 19

5. Gyasi Zardes vs. Trinidad & Tobago, June 22

4. Paul Arriola vs. Costa Rica, Feb. 2

3. Jozy Altidore vs. Panama, June 26

2. Weston McKennie vs. Jamaica, July 3

1. Christian Pulisic vs. Chile, March 26