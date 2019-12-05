Thursday Ticker: Silva fired by Everton, Hazard reportedly out of Clasico, and more

Wednesday’s 5-2 Merseyside Derby loss to Liverpool was the final straw for Everton boss Marco Silva.

Thursday saw the club sack Silva after a struggling start to the 2019-20 campaign. Everton currently are in 18th place this season and next host Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday. Duncan Ferguson will serve as interim manager. (REPORT)

Eden Hazard will reportedly miss the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona on Dec. 18th with a fractured right ankle. Gareth Bale and Marcelo will also reportedly miss due to injuries. (REPORT)

Former Juventus manager Maximiliano Allegri stated he will not take a new job until the summer. (REPORT)

Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal to sign midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for €30 million. (REPORT)

Roma defender Chris Smalling hit out at Corriere dello Sport for their headline which read “Black Friday” and featured himself and Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku on the front cover. (REPORT)

Newcastle United defeated Sheffield United 2-0 on Thursday with VAR once again playing a huge part in a Premier League match. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich defender Lucas Hernandez is aiming for a return to the field in January after dealing with a knee injury since October. (REPORT)

The Spanish Men’s National Team will face Germany in Madrid in a March 2020 friendly. (REPORT)

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster feels the club can avoid relegation from the Premier League if they appoint an English manager. (REPORT)

Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend spoke out about his past gambling addiction in which he lost £46,000 in a single night. (REPORT)