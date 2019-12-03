SBISoccer.com

Tyler Adams returns to RB Leipzig first-team training

Americans Abroad

The long, frustrating wait for Tyler Adams is over.

Adams made his return to RB Leipzig first-team training on Tuesday, after a long spell on the sidelines with respective injuries. One of many young faces on the U.S. Men’s National Team, Adams has been dealing with a foot injury since the summer.

The midfielder made 10 appearances in his debut season with the Bundesliga side, helping the team reach the German Cup Final. However, Adams has not stepped on the pitch for club or country since May, missing five combined competitions.

RB Leipzig have started strong under Julian Nagelsmann this campaign, sitting second in the league table. They also punched their ticket to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 after three wins from five group stage matches.

The 20-year-old has earned 10 caps with the USMNT, but has yet to feature under Gregg Berhalter. His next opportunity will be in 2020 with the Concacaf Nations League semifinals taking place in March-April.

