Tyler Adams returns to RB Leipzig first-team training

The long, frustrating wait for Tyler Adams is over.

Adams made his return to RB Leipzig first-team training on Tuesday, after a long spell on the sidelines with respective injuries. One of many young faces on the U.S. Men’s National Team, Adams has been dealing with a foot injury since the summer.

The midfielder made 10 appearances in his debut season with the Bundesliga side, helping the team reach the German Cup Final. However, Adams has not stepped on the pitch for club or country since May, missing five combined competitions.

