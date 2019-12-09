UEFA Champions League headlines this week's Soccer on TV

If the likes of Chelsea, Valencia, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund plan to see the knockout stage of UEFA Champions League, they’ll all need midweek wins to stamp their tickets into the next round.
In Group F, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund find themselves tied for second place and unfortunately for Inter, it’ll be tasked with welcoming an ever-dangerous Barcelona side to San Siro on Tuesday. Dortmund will be hosting Czech side SK Slavia Prague, who has already factored itself out of catching the pack in the group.
There’s also high drama in Group H, as Chelsea and Valencia are tied heading into Matchday 6. Chelsea welcome last-place Lille to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, while Valencia travels to Amsterdam for a date with group leader Ajax.
In addition, the UEFA Europa League and EFL Championship are two additional competitions that take place this week.
Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:
Monday
Premier League
3 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV– West Ham United vs Arsenal
Primeira Liga
3:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Rio Ave vs Gil Vicente
Superliga Argentina
5 p.m. –fuboTV– Patronato vs Vélez Sarsfield
7:10 p.m. – fuboTV– Argentinos Juniors vs Estudiantes
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin
Tuesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Napoli vs Genk
12:55p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Salzburg vs Liverpool
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Chelsea vs Lille
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Praha
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Benfica vs Zenit
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Olympique Lyonnais vs RB Leipzig
3 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Ajax vs Valencia
3 p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Inter vs Barcelona
EFL Championship
2:45p.m. –ESPN+– Preston North End vs Fulham
Wednesday
UEFA Champions League
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta
12:55 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs Manchester City
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – PSG vs Galatasaray
3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Real Madrid
3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, B/R Live, TNT USA – Bayern München vs Tottenham Hotspur
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Crvena Zvezda
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Atlético Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moskva
3 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus
FIFA Club World Cup
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Al Sadd vs Hienghène Sport
EFL Championship
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers
Indian Super League
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Odisha vs Hyderabad
Thursday
UEFA Europa League
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Rennes vs Lazio
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – CFR Cluj vs Celtic
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Vitória Guimarães
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – Standard Liège vs Arsenal
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – APOEL vs Sevilla
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Qarabağ vs F91 Dudelange
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Dynamo Kyiv vs Lugano
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – København vs Malmö FF
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Basel vs Trabzonspor
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Getafe vs Krasnodar
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – PSV vs Rosenborg
12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision – LASK Linz vs Sporting CP
3 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Porto vs Feyenoord
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Rangers vs Young Boys
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Wolfsburg vs Saint-Étienne
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Gent vs Oleksandria
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Ludogorets vs Ferencváros
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Espanyol vs CSKA Moskva
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Roma vs Wolfsberger AC
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Borussia M’gladbach vs İstanbul Başakşehir
3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Beşiktaş
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Slovan Bratislava vs Sporting Braga
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – Manchester United vs AZ
3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Partizan vs Astana
Australian W-League
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin
