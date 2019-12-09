UEFA Champions League headlines this week's Soccer on TV

If the likes of Chelsea, Valencia, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund plan to see the knockout stage of UEFA Champions League, they’ll all need midweek wins to stamp their tickets into the next round.

In Group F, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund find themselves tied for second place and unfortunately for Inter, it’ll be tasked with welcoming an ever-dangerous Barcelona side to San Siro on Tuesday. Dortmund will be hosting Czech side SK Slavia Prague, who has already factored itself out of catching the pack in the group.

There’s also high drama in Group H, as Chelsea and Valencia are tied heading into Matchday 6. Chelsea welcome last-place Lille to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, while Valencia travels to Amsterdam for a date with group leader Ajax.

In addition, the UEFA Europa League and EFL Championship are two additional competitions that take place this week.

Here’s a closer look at all of the soccer action you’ll find on TV and on major streaming services this week:

Monday

Premier League

3 p.m. – NBCSN, fuboTV– West Ham United vs Arsenal

Primeira Liga

3:15 p.m. –fuboTV – Rio Ave vs Gil Vicente

Superliga Argentina

5 p.m. –fuboTV– Patronato vs Vélez Sarsfield

7:10 p.m. – fuboTV– Argentinos Juniors vs Estudiantes

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin

Tuesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Napoli vs Genk

12:55p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Salzburg vs Liverpool

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Chelsea vs Lille

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Borussia Dortmund vs Slavia Praha

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Benfica vs Zenit

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Olympique Lyonnais vs RB Leipzig

3 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Ajax vs Valencia

3 p.m. -TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Inter vs Barcelona

EFL Championship

2:45p.m. –ESPN+– Preston North End vs Fulham

Wednesday

UEFA Champions League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Shakhtar Donetsk vs Atalanta

12:55 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Dinamo Zagreb vs Manchester City

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – PSG vs Galatasaray

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Club Brugge vs Real Madrid

3 p.m. – TNT, fuboTV, B/R Live, TNT USA – Bayern München vs Tottenham Hotspur

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Olympiakos Piraeus vs Crvena Zvezda

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Atlético Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moskva

3 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Bayer Leverkusen vs Juventus

FIFA Club World Cup

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Al Sadd vs Hienghène Sport

EFL Championship

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Birmingham City vs Queens Park Rangers

Indian Super League

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – Odisha vs Hyderabad

Thursday

UEFA Europa League

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Rennes vs Lazio

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – CFR Cluj vs Celtic

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Eintracht Frankfurt vs Vitória Guimarães

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – Standard Liège vs Arsenal

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – APOEL vs Sevilla

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Qarabağ vs F91 Dudelange

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Dynamo Kyiv vs Lugano

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – København vs Malmö FF

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Basel vs Trabzonspor

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Getafe vs Krasnodar

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – PSV vs Rosenborg

12:55 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision – LASK Linz vs Sporting CP

3 p.m. –fuboTV, Galavision, B/R Live – Porto vs Feyenoord

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Rangers vs Young Boys

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Wolfsburg vs Saint-Étienne

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Gent vs Oleksandria

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Ludogorets vs Ferencváros

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Espanyol vs CSKA Moskva

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Roma vs Wolfsberger AC

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Borussia M’gladbach vs İstanbul Başakşehir

3 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA, B/R Live – Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Beşiktaş

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Slovan Bratislava vs Sporting Braga

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live, UniMás – Manchester United vs AZ

3 p.m. –fuboTV, B/R Live – Partizan vs Astana

Australian W-League

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin