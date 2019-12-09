UEFA Champions League Preview: Bayern face Tottenham, Barcelona visit Inter Milan, and more

Eight spots are up for grabs this week in Matchday 6 of the UEFA Champions League group stage, with eight teams already clinching spots into the Round of 16.

Bayern Munich and Tottenham will meet for the second time this group stage, as the Premier League visitors try to exact revenge after a 7-2 beatdown back on Matchday 3. Serge Gnabry bagged four goals in London against his former rivals, but Dele Alli, Son-Heung Min and others will try to make this clash much closer in Munich.

Elsewhere, already qualified Barcelona takes a trip to Inter Milan while Liverpool face a tough test at Jesse Marsch’s Red Bull Salzburg. Bayer Leverkusen will try to knock off Juventus at home, needing a win and help to advance.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Champions League action:

Bayern Munich vs. Tottenham

Wednesday, 3 p.m. TNT, B/R Live, Univision

Injuries of Note: Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule are both out for Bayern Munich, while Harry Kane will not start for Tottenham. Erik Lamela and Ben Davies are doubtful for Spurs, while Hugo Lloris remains out with a dislocated elbow.

Key to the Game: Bayern will be favorites to win at home, but a rejuvenated Tottenham could spoil the party. The hosts will try to put Tottenham away early through possession and the abilities of playmakers Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, and Philippe Coutinho. Tottenham will counter with the speedy Son-Heung Min and in-form Dele Alli.

Player to Watch: Dele Alli has gotten back to his old form under Jose Mourinho and will need to be influential in Tottenham’s midfield if the English side want to end group play with a win.

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona

Tuesday, 3 p.m. TNT, B/R Live, Univision

Injuries of Note: Veterans Lionel Messi and Gerard Pique will be rested for Barcelona. In addition, Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Jordi Alba, and Nelson Semedo will miss out with injuries. Alexis Sanchez remains out for Inter Milan with an ankle injury, while Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella remain on the sidelines as well.

Key to the Game: Barcelona will try to impose their style of play on the road, holding possession and looking to score multiple goals in the first-half. Inter Milan will try to use the home field advantage against Barcelona and clinch a spot into the next round.

Player to Watch: With Messi out, Antoine Griezmann will look to connect with Luis Suarez in attack for Barcelona. The duo has 17 goals in all competitions this season, with Griezmann still trying to replicate his production from the last few seasons.

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Liverpool

Tuesday, 12:55 p.m. TNT, B/R Live, Univision

Injuries of Note: Liverpool will be without center back Joel Matip, who remains sidelined with a knee problem. However, Georginio Wijnaldum and Adam Lallana are eligible to play. Red Bull Salzburg are set to be without Alexander Walke, Antoine Bernede, Patrick Farkas and Sekou Koita.

Key to the Game: Salzburg put up a strong showing against Liverpool earlier in the group stage and will try to pull the upset at home. Wing play for both teams will be key as they try to rack up the goals in what could be another high-scoring affair.

Player to Watch: 19-year-old Erling Haland has 28 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions this season, continuing to become one of the top young faces in Europe.

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Juventus

Wednesday, 3 p.m. B/R Live, Univision

Injuries of Note: Douglas Costa and Sami Khedira are injured for Juventus, while Mario Mandzukic, Emre Can, and Georgio Chiellini are ineligible. Bayer Leverkusen have a fairly healthy squad coming into this match.

Key to the Game: Bayer Leverkusen need to win for any chance of advancing, so look for the German side to come out swinging early. Kai Havertz and Leon Bailey will look to slip in behind Juventus’ backline and create opportunities. Juventus have already qualified, but will try to end with a high note on the road.

Player to Watch: Lucas Alario has four goals in league play for Leverkusen this season, including a brace in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Schalke. The Argentine will be a key part of Leverkusen’s build-up play at the BayArena on Wednesday.

Here’s all of this week’s UCL matches:

Tuesday

Napoli vs. Genk – 12:55 p.m. (B/R Live, fuboTV, Univision)

Red Bull Salzburg vs. Liverpool – 12:55 p.m. (TNT, UniMas, fuboTV, B/R Live)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Slavia Praha – 3 p.m. (Univision, B/R Live, fuboTV, Galavision)

Inter Milan vs. Barcelona – 3 p.m. (TNT, TUDN, fuboTV, B/R Live, Univision)

Lyon vs. RB Leipzig – 3 p.m. (B/R Live, fuboTV, Univision)

Benfica vs. Zenit St. Petersburg – 3 p.m. (B/R Live, fuboTV, Univision)

Chelsea vs. Lille – 3 p.m. (B/R Live, fuboTV, Univision)

Ajax vs. Valencia – 3 p.m. (B/R Live, fuboTV, Univision)

Wednesday