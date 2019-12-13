USMNT to face the Netherlands in first of two European friendlies in March

The U.S. Men’s National Team will face some big challenges in 2020, from the knockout rounds of the Concacaf Nations League, to the start of World Cup qualifying.

To prepare for those challenges, the USMNT will be playing a pair of high-profile friendlies against European opponents in March, with the first of those friendlies being a clash with the Netherlands on March 26 in Eindhoven.

“One of the important parts of continuing to develop this group is the opportunity to play against high-level opponents away from home,” Berhalter said. “The Netherlands is a soccer powerhouse featuring some of the world’s best talent. This game will be a good chance to compete as we build toward the important competitions in the summer and fall.”

The friendly comes just two months after defender Sergino Dest made the highly-publicized decision to play for the USMNT rather than the Netherlands.

The USMNT and Netherlands have faced each other five times in the past 20 years, with the Dutch holding a 4-1 advantage in those matches. The Americans did post a dramatic victory over the Netherlands in 2015, rallying from a 3-1 deficit to post a 4-3 victory, with Bobby Wood scoring the winner for the USMNT.

It remains unclear which other European opponent the USMNT will face in March, but the Americans are expected to face another powerhouse.