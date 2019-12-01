SBISoccer.com

Valeri, Wright-Phillips, Ibarra headline pool of MLS Re-Entry Draft players

Diego Valeri, Bradley Wright-Phillips, and Miguel Ibarra headline the list of eligible players for Tuesday’s Stage Two of the 2019 MLS Re-Entry Draft.

The Seattle Sounders, Real Salt Lake, New York Red Bulls, and Columbus Crew are all tied for the most players in the Re-Entry Draft with five players apiece.

FC Cincinnati will hold the No. 1 pick in the Re-Entry Draft after finishing last in the MLS standings in 2019. Defending MLS Cup Champions Seattle Sounders hold the No. 24th pick, ahead of expansion sides Nashville SC and Inter Miami who are 25th and 26th respectively. Teams can pass on their picks.

MLS clubs can select from three types of eligible players:

  1. Option-declined players who are at least 23 years old with a minimum of three service years
  2. Out-of-contract players who are at least 25 years old with a minimum of four service years and whose clubs did not wish to re-sign at their previous salary
  3. Free Agents that chose to participate

Here’s a full list of eligible players for Tuesday’s First Stage of the MLS Re-Entry Draft:

Chicago Fire

  •  David Ousted

Colorado Rapids

  • Kofi Opare, Dillon Serna

Columbus Crew

  • Alex Crognale, David Guzman, Jordan Hamilton, Connor Maloney, Romario Williams

D.C. United

  • Earl Edwards Jr., Jalen Robinson

FC Cincinnati

  • Corben Bone, Roland Lamah, Jimmy McLaughlin, Blake Smith

FC Dallas

  • Cristian Colman, Moises Hernandez

Houston Dynamo

  • Eric Bird, Juan David Cabezas, Darwin Ceren

LAFC

  • Dejan Jakovic

L.A. Galaxy

  • Joao Pedro

Minnesota United

  • Miguel Ibarra, Collin Martin, Rasmus Schuller

Montreal Impact

  • Anthony Jackson-Hamel

League Pool

  • Charlie Lyon, Yura Movsisyan

New England Revolution

  • Juan Agudelo, Cody Cropper

New York Red Bulls

  • Brian Wright, Vincent Bezecourt, Marcus Epps, Derrick Etienne, Evan Louro, Bradley Wright-Phillips

Orlando City

  • Cristian Higuita, Shane O’Neill, Dillon Powers, Oriol Rosell

Philadelphia Union

  • R.J. Allen, Fabinho

Portland Timbers

  • Diego Valeri

Real Salt Lake

  • Jordan Allen, Alex Horwath, Luke Mulholland, Joao Plata, Marcelo Silva

San Jose Earthquakes

  • Francois Affolter, Jimmy Ockford

Seattle Sounders

  • Saad Abdul-Salaam, Jonathan Campbell, Victor Rodriguez, Luis Silva, Roman Torres

Sporting KC

  • Krisztian Nemeth

Toronto FC

  • Caleb Patterson-Sewell

Vancouver Whitecaps

  • Victor ‘PC’ Giro, Brett Levis, Scott Sutter

Home