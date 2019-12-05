VIDEO: Don Garber discusses Charlotte's MLS expansion bid

11 shares
By: Larry Henry Jr. | 2 hours ago Follow @lhenry019
MLS, Featured, Major League Soccer
Josh Sargent will play no part in Werder Bremen’s remaining matches this calendar year. Bundesliga side Werder Bremen confirmed Thursday that Sargent is out with a hamstring injury, which will see (…)
Wednesday’s 5-2 Merseyside Derby loss to Liverpool was the final straw for Everton boss Marco Silva. Thursday saw the club sack Silva after a struggling start to the 2019-20 campaign. Everton currently are in (…)
A few days after Tyler Adams returned to first team training, Timothy Weah has followed suit in France. Weah returned to training on Thursday with Ligue 1 side Lille, but remains unlikely to feature this (…)
Fortuna Dusseldorf face a tough test this weekend against Borussia Dortmund and Alfredo Morales will need to be influential if the hosts want to pull the shock. Morales has been important this season for (…)
It has been a long time since we at SBI had a reader Q&A, and that’s a drought we are going to put to an end this week. SBI Editor-in-Chief Ives Galarcep will be taking your questions today on (…)
Thierry Henry’s Major League Soccer coaching debut and Inter Miami’s MLS debut headlined the release of the home openers for all 26 teams. The league’s 25th season kicks off on Saturday, February 29th, when (…)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s possible move back to Italy is reportedly in jeopardy of not happening. Ibrahimovic will have to lower his wage demands in order to return to AC Milan, according to a report by ESPN. (…)
Christian Pulisic recorded a strong month of November for Chelsea and is now seeking a similar showing into the new year. After registering six goals in seven appearances for the Blues last month, Pulisic’s (…)
A familiar face is on his way back to the New England Revolution. Kelyn Rowe has been signed back to the club on Wednesday, after spending 2019 with both Sporting KC and Real Salt Lake. An eight-year (…)
Everton manager Marco Silva’s job was already at risk after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign. Wednesday’s lopsided defeat to Merseyside rivals Liverpool added more pressure to the (…)
