Wednesday Ticker: Silva on brink of sack at Everton, Coutinho eager to remain at Bayern, and more

Marco Silva’s job was already at risk after a disappointing start to the 2019-20 campaign with Everton. Wednesday’s lopsided defeat to Merseyside rivals Liverpool added more pressure to the Portuguese manager.

Silva is on the brink of being sacked by Everton, following Wednesday’s 5-2 loss to Anfield. Everton are currently 18th in the EPL with 14 points through 15 matches. (REPORT)

Philippe Coutinho is eager to remain at Bayern Munich permanently after a positive loan so far from Barcelona. (REPORT)

Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati signed a contract extension with the Catalan side until June 2022. His new buyout clause is €170 million. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho credited Manchester United for their victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford, including Marcus Rashford who led the way with a brace in a 2-1 win. (REPORT)

Sami Khedira will miss three months for Juventus after undergoing a successful surgery on his left knee. (REPORT)

Leicester City returned to second place in the EPL table after a home win over last place Watford. (REPORT)

Despite a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard “wants more” from his team going forward. (REPORT)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola praised striker Gabriel Jesus following his brace at Burnley on Tuesday. Jesus has started in place of the injured Sergio Aguero. (REPORT)

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez stated that the club is “his home”, giving fans hope of a lengthy stay in Italy. (REPORT)

EFL Championship side Birmingham City have named Pep Clotet as their new head coach. Clotet has served on an interim basis since June. (REPORT)

Former Arsenal defender Laurent Kocielny has tipped striker Josh Maja to get “even better” following his hat trick against Nimes. (REPORT)

Sheffield Wednesday have claimed that the charges brought on by the EFL over their ground sale are “unlawful”. (REPORT)