Wednesday UCL Rewind: Bayern thump Tottenham, Juventus edge Leverkusen, and more

Bayern Munich closed out group stage play in the UEFA Champions League with a home win at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga side pulled away from Tottenham for a 3-1 victory to seal a perfect unbeaten record in Group B. Kingsley Coman’s cool finish in the 14th minute put Bayern in front after a fortunate deflection allowed the Frenchman to score past Paulo Gazzaniga.

Ryan Sessegnon’s first goal for Tottenham leveled the sides in the 20th minute, but it would be the only bright spot for Spurs on the evening.

After Alphonso Davies rattled the near post, Thomas Muller slotted in the rebound to put Bayern in front once again. The German’s goal gave Bayern a 2-1 halftime advantage and a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Philippe Coutinho’s low strike into the bottom-right corner extended Bayern’s lead in the 64th minute. The Brazilian snuck away from Moussa Sissoko before.beating the diving Argentine with a wonderful effort.

Gazzaniga finished the match with eight saves for Spurs, who came into the match knowing they would be runners-up. Bayern finished group stage play with a +19 goal differential and will be one of the favorites in the Round of 16 to advance.

Bayer Leverkusen 0 – Juventus 2

Serie A visitors Juventus ended group stage play with a 2-0 shutout win over German hosts Bayern Leverkusen.

After being frustrated for most of the match, Maurizio Sarri’s side broke through with two of their stars finding the back of the net. Cristiano Ronaldo tapped home the breakthrough goal in the 75th minute after Paulo Dybala laid an unselfish pass for the streaking forward.

Dybala registered his second assist of the match in the 92nd minute, this time setting up Gonzalo Higuain for an insurance goal. A 1-2 between the Argentine duo eventually allowed Higuain to rifle a low shot past Tomas Hradecky.

With the loss, Leverkusen drop into the Europa League after finishing third in the group ahead of bottom place Lokomotiv Moscow.

Shakhtar Donetsk 0 – Atalanta 3

Despite not earning a win in their opening four group stage matches, Atalanta clinched a berth to the knockout stage.

A trio of second-half goals sent the Serie A side on their way to a 3-0 road success over Shakhtar Donetsk. It was also Atalanta’s second consecutive shutout win in the competition.

Timothy Castagne showed great composure in the 66th minute, controlling a pass from Alejandro Gomez and firing into an empty net. Despite a lengthy VAR check, the goal was upheld and Atalanta went ahead in Ukraine.

Shakhtar was reduced to 10 men in the 77th minute as defender Dodo saw a straight red card for hitting Remo Freuler in the face.

Atalanta took advantage of the man advantage in the 80th minute as Mario Palisic put away Ruslan Malinovsky’s assist. Robin Gosens iced the win with a simple finish in the 94th minute after a bad pass from Taras Stepanenko back to goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov.

Shakhtar finished in third place to at least continue European action this campaign in the Europa League.

Here’s all of Wednesday’s UCL results:

Club Brugge 1 – Real Madrid 3

Paris Saint-Germain 5 – Galatasaray 0

Bayern Munich 3 – Tottenham 1

Olympiakos 1 – Red Star Belgrade 0

Dinamo Zagreb 1 – Manchester City 4

Shakhtar Donetsk 0 – Atalanta 3

Atletico Madrid 2 – Lokomotiv Moscow 0

Bayer Leverkusen 0 – Juventus 2

Here’s all of the possible Round of 16 matchups:

PSG: Tottenham, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea.

Real Madrid: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich: Real Madrid, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Lyon, Chelsea.

Tottenham: PSG, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia.

Manchester City: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon.

Atalanta: PSG, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, RB Leipzig, Valencia, Liverpool.

Juventus: Tottenham, Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon, Chelsea.

Atletico Madrid: RB Leipzig, Liverpool, Manchester City, PSG, Bayern Munich.

Liverpool: Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Atalanta, Lyon, Atletico Madrid.

Napoli: PSG, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, RB Leipzig, Valencia, Barcelona.

Barcelona: Tottenham, Atalanta, Napoli, Lyon, Chelsea.

Borussia Dortmund: RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Valencia, PSG, Juventus, Liverpool.

RB Leizpig: Chelsea, Atalanta, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, Tottenham.

Lyon: Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Juventus, Liverpool, Barcelona, Valencia.

Valencia: Lyon, Atalanta, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Tottenham.

Chelsea: PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona, RB Leipzig.