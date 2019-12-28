Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan on six-month deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is taking his talents back to Serie A.

AC Milan announced Friday that the Swedish striker has signed a six-month deal to return to the club. Ibrahimovic recently starred in Major League Soccer with the L.A. Galaxy, scoring 53 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions over two seasons.

The 38-year-old has totaled 536 career professional goals between club and country since making his debut with Malmo back in 1999. He’s also played for Ajax, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United.

“I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love,” Ibrahimovic said. “I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of the season. I will do everything to make it happen.”

Ibrahimovic originally played with AC Milan from 2010-12′, totaling 56 goals in 85 appearances across all competitions. He helped the Rossoneri win the league title in 2010, before leading AC Milan to an Italian Super Cup success in 2011.

Internationally, Ibrahimovic scored 62 goals in 116 appearances with the Swedish National Team. He last appeared for Sweden in 2016.

AC Milan have struggled this season, sitting in 11th in the 20-team Serie A table. The team returns to action on Jan. 6th, while Ibrahimovic can officially join the team four days prior.