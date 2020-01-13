Ahlinvi, O'Callaghan, Adams headline MLS SuperDraft final day selections

The 2020 MLS SuperDraft concluded on Monday with the final two rounds taking place.

23 players heard their names called with numerous teams nearing closer to the completion of their respective rosters. Seven of those players were midfielders with Joris Ahlinvi, Baris Sharifi, and Julian Alive-Good all being taken in Round Three.

Three goalkeepers were taken, bringing the final number up to 11 for the entire draft. D.C. United was the only MLS side to take two goalkeepers in this draft, selecting Michigan’s Andrew Verdi at No. 65. Duncan Turnbull and Parker Siegfried were also selected in the third round.

27 picks were passed on by several teams, with the Philadelphia Union once again not taking a single player in the entire draft. The L.A. Galaxy, Chicago Fire, and Montreal Impact also were among the teams who passed on draft picks.

Here’s a full list of Monday’s MLS SuperDraft selections:

Round three

53.) FC Cincinnati – Joris Ahlinvi, Indiana University, Midfielder.

54.) Nashville SC – Shak Adams, Florida Gulf Coast, Forward.

55.) Vancouver Whitecaps – Pass.

56.) Montreal Impact – Pass.

57.) Orlando City – Nick O’Callaghan, Florida International, Defender.

58.) Sporting KC – Jaret Townsend, Washington, Winger.

59.) Columbus Crew – Ryo Shimzazaki, VCU, Defender.

60.) Montreal Impact – Pass.

61.) Montreal Impact – Pass.

62.) New York Red Bulls – Stavros Zerokostas, Rhode Island, Forward.

63.) Colorado Rapids – Pass.

64.) San Jose Earthquakes – Pass.

65.) D.C. United – Andrew Verdi, Michigan, Goalkeeper.

66.) FC Dallas – Derek Waldeck, Stanford, Defender.

67.) New York Red Bulls – Barry Sharifi, Loyola, Midfielder.

68.) Portland Timbers – Zachery McGraw, Army, Defender.

69.) D.C. United – Pass.

70.) Houston Dynamo – Duncan Turnbull, Notre Dame, Goalkeeper.

71.) L.A. Galaxy – Pass.

72.) Real Salt Lake – Pass.

73.) Philadelphia Union – Pass.

74.) NYCFC – Parker Siegfried, Ohio State, Goalkeeper.

75.) Atlanta United – Philip Goodrum, UNC Wilimington, Forward.

76.) LAFC – Jorge Gonzalez, SIU Edwardsville, Midfielder.

77.) Toronto FC – Pass.

78.) Seattle Sounders – Julian Alive-Good, Seattle, Midfielder.

Round four

79.) FC Dallas – Anders Engebretsen, Saint Mary’s College, Winger.

80.) Nashville SC – Luke Haakenson, Creighton, Midfielder.

81.) L.A. Galaxy – Pass.

82.) Vancouver Whitecaps – Pass.

83.) Orlando City – Pass.

84.) Sporting KC – James Kasak, Virginia Tech, Defender.

85.) Columbus Crew – Pass.

86.) Houston Dynamo – Kyle Edwards, Texas Rio Grande Valley, Forward.

87.) Colorado Rapids – Pass.

88.) Minnesota United – Matthew Bentley, Missouri State, Forward.

89.) Colorado Rapids – Pass.

90.) San Jose Earthquakes – Pass.

91.) D.C. United – Pass.

92.) FC Dallas – Aidan Megally, Loyola-Chicago, Midfielder.

93.) New York Red Bulls – Niko Petridis, St. John’s, Winger.

94. Portland Timbers – Joergen Oland, Florida International, Defender.

95.) D.C. United – Pass.

96.) Minnesota United – Andrew Booth, Florida International, Midfielder.

97.) L.A. Galaxy – Pass.

98.) Real Salt Lake – Pass.

99.) Philadelphia Union – Pass.

100.) NYCFC – Pass.

101.) Philadelphia Union – Pass,

102.) LAFC – Younes Boudadi, Creighton, Defender.

103.) Toronto FC – Pass.

104.) Chicago Fire – Pass.