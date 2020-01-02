American defender Otasowie signs new deal with Wolves

Owen Otasowie has impressed so far at the youth level with Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, earning him a new contract with the club.

The 18-year-old American midfielder signed a new two-and-a-half year deal with Wolves on Wednesday, keeping him under contract until June 2022. Wolves also holds a player option for 2023 on Otasowie, who has one senior appearance to his name so far.

Otasowie made his senior debut for Wolves in a 4-0 Europa League win over Besiktas back on Dec. 12th. He’s also been named to the bench for league matches against Liverpool, Sheffield United, and Watford this season after being promoted from the Under-23 side.

“Over the past months, I think it is clear to see that Owen has the potential to be a very good player and we have been pleased with his recent attitude and application,” Wolves Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell said. “He’s a player who has recognised the importance of being professional, working hard, and with all the technical ability and physical potential he has, it’s now starting to come to fruition.”

“We hope Owen can maintain his recent progress to continue to grow into another Academy graduate that will challenge for first-team football both now and in the future.”

Otasowie joined Wolves’ Academy in 2017, but since has suffered numerous injuries which caused him to miss lengthy periods of time. He’s made eight appearances for Wolves’ U-23 side this season in all competitions, appearing in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy.

Born in New York, Otasowie made three appearances for the U.S. Under-18 Men’s National Team in 2018. He has yet to appear for the USMNT U-20’s, but that could change in 2020 with his improvement at Wolves.

“He’s been a player who has always shown potential,” Wolves Head of Academy Scott Sellars said. “But I believe the injuries that he has gone through have helped him grow up a lot, and over the last few months he has really knuckled down and worked hard at his football. We’ve all seen the benefits of this in his recent performances.”

“It’s fantastic for the football club, and from our point of view, to reward players while making sure we keep our talented players here for the foreseeable future. Nuno likes what Owen brings to the football club and sees his potential, so he just needs to be consistent in his performances and attitude, and if he does that, he will earn the rewards.”

Otasowie could make his FA Cup debut this Saturday as Wolves host Manchester United at Molineux.