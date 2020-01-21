Americans Abroad Midweek Preview:

Fulham are sitting third in the EFL Championship this season and veteran defender Tim Ream is a major reason for it.

The American defender will look to help the London side move to a point within second-place Leeds United with a win over Charlton Athletic on Wednesday. Ream has made 27 appearances for Fulham this campaign, helping the club to a +12 goal differential and a current spot in the top-six. Going the distance in every start this season, Ream has continued to play a huge role for Scott Parker’s side in their push for promotion back into the Premier League.

Sitting 21 points higher than their next opponents, Ream and Fulham will be favored to pick up their fourth win in a row in all competitions.

Elsewhere, Sergino Dest and Ajax are favored to advance in the Dutch KNVB Cup. DeAndre Yedlin and Indiana Vassilev will look to lead their Premier League clubs to midweek wins. Matt Miazga and Reading face a trip to Nottingham Forest in league play. Tyler Boyd, Gboly Ariyibi, and Shaq Moore all could see action in cup competitions.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Everton on Tuesday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Watford on Tuesday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Liverpool on Thursday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

Championship

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Charlton Athletic on Wednesday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

League One

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Peterborough United on Tuesday.

Netherlands

KNVB Cup

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Spakenburg on Wednesday.

France

Coupe De La Ligue

Timothy Weah and Lille face Lyon on Tuesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Real Valladolid on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premier League

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmarnock face Celtic on Wednesday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face St. Mirren on Wednesday.

Championship

James Murphy and Arbroath face Alloa Athletic on Tuesday.

Turkey

Cup

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Erzurum on Wednesday. Erzurum lead 3-2 on aggregate.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Larissa FC on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Guadalajara on Tuesday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face FC Juarez on Tuesday.