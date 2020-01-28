Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Green, Vassilev, and more

The German 2. Bundesliga returns this week with Julian Green aiming for his first start since early November.

Green has scored four goals in 13 appearances this campaign, but missed the club’s last five matches due to injury. A home date with 11th place St. Pauli on Tuesday will be a tough test for Greuther Furth who are six points out of the playoff place in the division. The 24-year-old Green may need to play an important role for Stefan Leitl’s side if the club wants any chance of earning promotion to the Bundesliga.

Elsewhere, Indiana Vassilev will look to play a part in Aston Villa’s EFL Cup second leg vs. Leicester City. Eric Lichaj, Antonee Robinson, and Lynden Gooch also will be in action in league play. The German 2. Bundesliga returns with Bobby Wood and Sebastian Soto also in action for their respective clubs. Matt Polster and Rangers face Ross County in Glasgow, while Dillon Powers and Ian Harkes are in FA Cup replays against Hibernian.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

EFL Cup

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Leicester City on Tuesday.

Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Luton Town on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Blackpool on Tuesday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green and Greuther Furth face St. Pauli on Tuesday.

Bobby Wood and Hamburg face Nuremberg on Thursday.

Sebastian Soto and Hannover face Jahn Regensburg on Tuesday.

France

Coupe de France

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Angers on Tuesday.

Tim Weah and Lille face Epinal on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Matt Polster and Rangers face Ross County on Wednesday.

FA Cup

Dillon Powers, Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Hibernian on Tuesday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Falkirk on Tuesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Belgium

First Division

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Sporting Charleroi on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Guadalajara on Tuesday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Juarez on Wednesday.