Americans Abroad Midweek Preview: Yedlin, Boyd, and more

DeAndre Yedlin put in a strong outing in Newcastle United’s 1-1 FA Cup draw at Rochdale earlier this month. The U.S. Men’s National Team veteran will aim to do the same at St. James Park on Tuesday a replay against the League One side.

Yedlin did not feature in the Magpies league draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers this past weekend, but could be used by Steve Bruce on Tyneside. The 26-year-old has made 12 appearances for Newcastle this season, fighting off numerous injuries along the way. He’s only started two of the last seven matches in all competitions, but due to other injuries in Newcastle’s squad, Yedlin could start at right back this week.

Elsewhere, Tyler Boyd and Besiktas will look to advance in the Turkish Cup, while Matt Miazga and Reading face Blackpool in FA Cup play. Owen Otasowie is also an option for Wolverhampton Wanderers in their trip to Old Trafford. Shaq Moore, Gboly Ariyibi, and Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu will also look to earn minutes this week.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

FA Cup

Matt Miazga and Reading face Blackpool on Tuesday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Rochdale on Tuesday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Manchester United on Wednesday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Nimes on Wednesday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Huesca on Wednesday.

Turkey

Cup

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Erzurum BB on Wednesday.

Greece

Cup

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Panionios on Wednesday.