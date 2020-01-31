Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Polster, Moore, and more

For the first time in league play this season, Matt Polster got the start and went the distance for Rangers.

Steven Gerrard handed Polster his second start of the season and first since Aug. 2019 in a 2-0 win over Ross County on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right back held his own against Ross County, helping Rangers limit their opposition to two shots in total and zero on goal. Jermain Defoe and Scott Arfield each scored to send the Glasgow side to their ninth home league win this season.

Rangers sit five points behind leaders Celtic in the table, but after back-to-back appearances, Polster could see more minutes this weekend against fourth place Aberdeen.

Shaq Moore went the distance for Tenerife despite a 4-2 penalty shootout loss to La Liga side Athletic Bilbao. Moore played the full 120 minutes on the right side of midfield, continuing what has been a nice run of form for the young defender.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic picked up three points in a 2-1 league win over Sheffield Wednesday. Robinson won seven of 13 duels in the home victory, winning two tackles and making five recoveries.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad:

England

EFL Cup

Indiana Vassilev did not dress in Aston Villa’s 2-1 second leg win over Leicester City on Tuesday. Aston Villa advances on 3-2 aggregate.

Championship

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-1 loss to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday.

Duane Holmes started, registered ONE assist, and played 79 minutes in Derby County’s 3-2 loss to Luton Town on Tuesday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 2-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday.

Matt Miazga is OUT (Injury) for Reading.

League One

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday.

Charlie Kelman started and played 90 minutes in Southend United’s 3-1 loss to Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.

Matthew Olosunde came off the bench and played one minute in Rotherham United’s 1-0 win over Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Giles Phillips was OUT (Suspension) for Wycombe Wanderers.

U-23 International Cup

Owen Otasowie started and played 90 minutes in Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Wednesday.

Germany

2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 32 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 3-0 win over St. Pauli on Tuesday. Green left with an ankle injury.

Sebastian Soto dressed but did not play in Hannover’s 1-0 loss to Jahn Regensburg on Tuesday.

Bobby Wood did not dress in Hamburg’s 4-1 win over Nuremberg on Thursday.

France

Coupe de France

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 5-4 penalty shootout win over Angers on Tuesday.

Tim Weah did not dress in Lille’s 2-1 loss to Epinal on Wednesday.

Scotland

Premiership

Matt Polster started and played 90 minutes in Rangers’ 2-0 win over Ross County on Wednesday.

FA Cup

Dillon Powers started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’s 4-2 loss to Hibernian on Tuesday.

Ian Harkes started and played 66 minutes for Dundee United.

James Murphy dressed but did not play in Arbroath’s 2-0 loss to Falkirk on Tuesday.

Spain

Copa Del Rey

Shaq Moore started and played 120 minutes in Tenerife’s 4-2 penalty shootout loss to Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday.

Belgium

First Division

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 0-0 draw with Sporting Charleroi on Wednesday.

Mexico

Copa MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 85 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 6-5 penalty shootout second leg win over Guadalajara on Tuesday.

Jonathan Suarez started and played 72 minutes in Queretaro’s 3-1 second leg loss to Juarez on Wednesday. Juarez advanced on 5-4 aggregate.