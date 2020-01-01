Americans Abroad Midweek Rewind: Robinson, Kelman, and more

Wigan Athletic picked up their first league win since mid-October on New Years Day and Antonee Robinson continued to start for the Latics.

Robinson started and played 90 minutes for Paul Cook’s side as Wigan defeated Birmingham City 3-2 away from home. The 22-year-old left back won eight of his 16 duels on Wednesday, while making two interceptions and successfully completing three dribbles. Despite almost seeing a two-goal lead evaporate at St. Andrews, Wigan held on to inch closer to safety in the EFL Championship table. Robinson now has 26 appearances under his belt this season and face a tough test this weekend in the form of Leicester City in the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Charlie Kelman came off the bench to score a penalty kick equalizer in Southend United’s draw. DeAndre Yedlin suffered a hand injury in Newcastle United’s home loss. Eric Lichaj and Hull City picked up three points on the road, Christian Pulisic started in Chelsea’s road draw, and Matthew Olosunde continued to shine for Rotherham United.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad schedule:

England

Premier League

Christian Pulisic started and played 66 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

DeAndre Yedlin came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Newcastle United’s 3-0 loss to Leicester City on Wednesday.

Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 3-2 win over Birmingham City on Wednesday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 loss to Reading on Wednesday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 6-1 win over Cardiff City on Wednesday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Barnsley on Thursday.

Matt Miazga came off the bench and played 22 minutes for Reading.

Luca De La Torre came off the bench and played seven minutes for Fulham.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Stoke City’s 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town on Wednesday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 win over Blackpool on Wednesday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Fleetwood Town on Wednesday.

Giles Phillips started and played 90 minutes in Wycombe Wanderers’ 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town on Wednesday.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 15 minutes in Southend United’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon on Wednesday.