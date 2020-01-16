Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: McKennie, Reyna, and more

The German Bundesliga season resumes this weekend with Weston McKennie and Schalke aiming for a win on Friday.

Fifth-place Schalke hosts second-place Borussia Monchengladbach to kick off the weekend’s play. McKennie aims to start for David Wagner’s side as he returns from a shoulder injury suffered back in December. The 21-year-old U.S. Men’s National Team star has made 13 appearances for the Gelsenkirchen side this season, helping them to a strong start this campaign. McKennie could lineup against former USMNT veteran Fabian Johnson, who aims to get back into Gladbach’s starting lineup.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen take on Zack Steffen and Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf. Giovanni Reyna will look to make his senior debut for Borussia Dortmund against Augsburg, while John Brooks and Wolfsburg take on Koln. Chris Durkin aims to continue earning minutes for Sint-Truiden in Belgium, Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United will look to stay atop League One in England, and Tim Ream and Fulham face Middlesbrough in London.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Chelsea on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Southampton on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

EFL Championship

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Duane Holmes and Derby County on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Middlesbrough on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Leeds United on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Swansea City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Millwall on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers face Rochdale on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face MK Dons on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

national league

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Boston United face Southport FC on Saturday.

premier league cup u-23

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Hull City on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Augsburg on Saturday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Koln on Saturday.

Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt face Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Union Berlin on Saturday.

Zack Steffen is OUT for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Regionalliga

Malik McLemore and Greuther Furth II face Jahn Regensburg on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face PSV on Sunday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Heracles on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face FC Volendam on Friday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Dordrecht on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge face Kenny Saief and Anderlecht on Sunday.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Sivasspor on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Girona on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Lamia on Friday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Olympiakos Nicosia on Monday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Pordenone on Friday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Alan Sonora and Independiente face River Plate on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Toluca on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club Tijuana on Sunday.