Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Miazga, Pulisic, and more

The EFL Championship season rolls on this weekend as Matt Miazga will try to make his first league start of 2020.

Reading heads into Saturday’s showdown with Nottingham Forest on a seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Miazga last started a league match for Mark Bowen’s side on Dec. 11th, but recently captained the Royals in a 2-2 FA Cup draw vs. Blackpool last Sunday. Miazga has made 17 appearances this season in all competitions while on loan for the second consecutive time at Reading. The good run of form for the Royals has them sitting in 14th place, but visiting Forest is in fourth place and riding a three-match winning streak in league play.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic will aim to get back into Frank Lampard’s starting lineup this weekend against Burnley. DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face a tough test against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Duane Holmes and Derby County take on Middlesbrough. The Liga MX Clausura season kicks off this weekend with William Yarbrough and Club Leon in action.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad schedule:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Burnley on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Manchester City on Sunday.

Championship

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Bristol City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Brentford on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Eric Lichaj and Hull City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Giles Phillips and Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Oxford United on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman and Southend United face Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Manchester United on Friday.

France

ligue 1

Timothy Weah and Lille face Dijon on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Marseille on Friday.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall and AC Ajaccio face Grenoble on Friday.

Netherlands

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax on Monday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Atromitos on Saturday.

Spain

copa del rey

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Rayo Majadahonda on Saturday.

Scotland

Championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Alloa Athletic on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Omonia Nicosia on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

William Yarbrough and Club Leon face Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro on Saturday.

Fernando Arce and Club Tijuana face Santos Laguna on Friday.