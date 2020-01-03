Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Olosunde battles Lichaj in FA Cup, and more

Matthew Olosunde has had a strong season with Rotherham United and will look to help his side pull an upset in FA Cup play this weekend.

Olosunde will face off against Eric Lichaj and Hull City at the New York Stadium on Saturday, knowing a win will see them extend their unbeaten run to six matches in all competitions. In his first season with the League One side, the 21-year-old has made 23 appearances this season. Olosunde has registered three assists from his right back position, while also being used in a more advanced role of late by manager Paul Warne.

Lichaj has helped Hull to back-to-back wins in the new year, seeing the Tigers move up to ninth in the EFL Championship. The club captain has made 24 appearances at right back, registering two assists. Grant McCann’s side will be favored to win on the road, in what will be a battle of two American defenders.

Elsewhere, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea take on Nottingham Forest while Duane Holmes and Derby County visit Crystal Palace. Ian Harkes and Dundee United return to league action, Timothy Weah and Lille face lower league competition in the Coupe De France, and Gboly Ariyibi and Danny Williams are also in league action in Europe.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad schedule:

England

FA CUP

Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Rochdale on Saturday. (Yedlin is OUT injured)

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Antonee Robinson and Wigan Athletic face Leicester City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Aston Villa on Saturday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Blackpool on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Swansea City on Sunday.

Owen Otasowie and Wolverhampton Wanderers face Manchester United on Saturday.

League One

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Lincoln City on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Indiana Vassilev and Aston Villa face Sunderland on Monday.

Kyle Scott and Newcastle United face Fulham on Friday.

France

Coupe De France

Timothy Weah and Lille face Raon L Etape on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu and Rennes face Amiens on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face AEK Athens on Sunday.

Scotland

Championship

Ian Harkes and Dundee United face Queen of the South on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Keaton Parks and Benfica face Vitoria de Guimaraes on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Anorthosis on Monday.