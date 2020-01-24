Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Reyna, Sargent, and more

Giovanni Reyna made his Bundesliga debut last weekend for Borussia Dortmund and will now look to follow it up at Signal Iduna Park.

Friday could mark the 17-year-old’s home debut, should he see the pitch against Cologne. Lucien Favre’s side is coming off a comeback 5-3 road win over Augsburg last weekend, in which Reyna became the youngest American player to appear in the Bundesliga. He played 21 minutes in the match, getting his first taste of life in Germany’s top-flight. Dortmund defeated Cologne 3-1 back in August and will need three points to avoid falling out of the top four.

Elsewhere, Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen take on Hoffenheim in Bundesliga play while Weston McKennie and Schalke face a trip to Bayern Munich. FA Cup play resumes this weekend with Duane Holmes and Derby County visiting lower league Northampton Town, Tim Ream and Fulham visiting Manchester City, and Matt Miazga and Reading hosting Cardiff City.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

FA CUP

DeAndre Yedlin and Newcastle United face Oxford United on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj and Hull City face Chelsea on Saturday.

Tim Ream, Luca De La Torre and Fulham face Manchester City on Sunday.

Duane Holmes and Derby County face Northampton Town on Friday.

Geoff Cameron and QPR face Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Matt Miazga and Reading face Cardiff City on Saturday.

League One

Matthew Olosunde and Rotherham United face Peterborough on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch and Sunderland face Doncaster Rovers on Friday.

Non conference premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith and Gainsborough Trinity face Atherton Collieries on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Weston McKennie and Schalke face Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Zack Steffen, Alfredo Morales and Fortuna Dusseldorf face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Josh Sargent and Werder Bremen face Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Giovanni Reyna and Borussia Dortmund face Koln on Friday.

John Brooks and Wolfsburg face Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Tyler Adams and RB Leipzig face Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson and Borussia Monchengladbach face Mainz on Saturday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott and Koln II face Essen on Friday.

Nick Tatiague and Schalke II face Lippstadt on Saturday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest and Ajax face FC Groningen on Sunday.

Haji Wright and VVV Venlo face RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.

Desevio Payne and FC Emmen face Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Excelsior on Monday.

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face NEC Nijmegen on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden face Royal Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Brendan Hines-Ike and Kortrijk face Ethan Horvath and Club Brugge on Sunday.

Kenny Saief and Anderlecht face Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen and Kilmranock face St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Matt Polster and Rangers face Hearts on Sunday.

Championship

Ian Harkes, Dillon Powers and Dundee United face Greenock Morton on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath face Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd and Besiktas face Goztepe on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Las Palmas on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi and Panetolikos face Aris Thessaloniki FC on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Olympiakos Nicosia on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Ascoli on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora and Arsenal de Sarandi face Newell’s Old Boys on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Boca Juniors on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face San Luis on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Pachuca on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Puebla on Friday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin and Dorados de Sinaloa face Correcaminos on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro and Zacatepec face Venados on Friday.