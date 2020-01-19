Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Adams, Reyna, and more

Tyler Adams retained his starting spot for RB Leipzig in the return of Bundesliga play on Saturday.

The midfielder started and played 86 minutes in a 3-1 home comeback win over Union Berlin, putting in a strong shift for Julian Nagelsmann’s side. Adams finished with an 84% passing completion rate, while having 104 touches in the match. He won eight of 14 individual duels, won four fouls, made seven recoveries, and won two aerial battles. Saturday’s win kept Leipzig atop the league table as they reached the 40-point mark. Sitting four points clear of second-place Bayern Munich, Adams and Co. next travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Jan. 25th.

Elsewhere, Timmy Chandler scored a game-winning goal for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-1 road win over Hoffenheim. It was Chandler’s first league goal since the 2017-18 Bundesliga season, which helped Frankfurt to an important road win.

Lynden Gooch continued his strong run of form for Sunderland, scoring his fourth goal in his last five matches. The U.S. Men’s National Team prospect’s curling effort late in the second-half, extended the Black Cats’ unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions.

Youngsters Giovanni Reyna and Indiana Vassilev made their respective league debuts for Borussia Dortmund and Aston Villa respectively. Reyna played the final 15+minutes of Dortmund’s 5-3 road win over Augsburg while Vassilev and the Villains tied Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 at the Amex.

Richard Ledezma bagged a pair of goals for Jong PSV this weekend, continuing his impressive domestic season. Although he has yet to debut for the first team in Eredivisie play, he continued to rack up minutes in a 4-2 loss to FC Volendam.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

PREMIER LEAGUE

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress (Injury) in Newcastle United’s 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 3-2 win over Southampton on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic is OUT (Injury) for Chelsea.

EFL Championship

Duane Holmes started and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes for Hull City.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough on Friday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 1-0 win over Leeds United on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-1 loss to Swansea City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Reading’s 2-0 loss to Millwall on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre dressed but did not play for Fulham.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-0 win over Bristol Rovers on Saturday.

Charlie Kelman started, scored ONE goal, and played 75 minutes in Southend United’s 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Giles Phillips dressed but did not play in Wycombe Wanderers’ 2-1 win over Rochdale on Saturday.

non league premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith started and played 78 minutes in Gainsborough Trinity’s 3-1 win over Witton Albion on Saturday.

premier league cup u-23

Kyle Scott did not dress in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to Hull City on Friday.

Germany

Bundesliga

John Brooks started and played 90 minutes in Wolfsburg’s 3-1 loss to Koln on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson dressed but did not play in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 2-0 loss to Schalke on Friday.

Weston McKennie did not dress (Fitness) for Schalke.

Zack Steffen is OUT for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest dressed but did not play in Ajax’s 2-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday.

Desevio Payne did not dress (Injury) in FC Emmen’s 1-0 win over Heracles on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax face FC Dordrecht on Monday.

Belgium

Pro League

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-1 win over Anderlecht on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress for Anderlecht.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd dressed but did not play in Besiktas’ 2-1 loss to Sivasspor on Sunday.

Scotland

league Cup

James Murphy dressed but did not play in Arbroath’s 0-0 draw with Falkirk on Saturday.

Matt Polster dressed but did not play in Rangers 2-0 win over Stranraer on Friday.

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 5-0 win over Airdrieoanians on Saturday.

France

Coupe De France

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu dressed but did not play in Rennes’ 2-0 win over Marseille Consolat on Sunday.

Timothy Weah did not dress in Lille’s 2-0 win over Gonfreville on Saturday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore and Tenerife face Girona on Sunday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos’ 1-1 draw with Lamia on Friday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Olympiakos Nicosia on Monday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich dressed but did not play in Frosinone’s 2-2 draw with Pordenone on Friday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Alan Sonora and Independiente face River Plate on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face Toluca on Sunday.

William Yarborough and Club Leon face Santos Laguna on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez and Queretaro face Club Tijuana on Sunday.