Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Johnson, Yedlin, and more

Fabian Johnson made his first start for Borussia Monchengladbach since Aug. 2019 on Saturday, helping his team to an important 3-1 home win over Mainz.

Johnson has only made five appearances this season due to injury, but played 87 minutes at Borussia Park this weekend. He won four of seven individual duels on the afternoon, also making eight recoveries and shutting Mainz’s Robin Quiason down after an early goal. Saturday’s victory has Gladbach sitting third in the Bundesliga table, only one point behind second place Bayern Munich and two points behind leaders RB Leipzig.

Helping Gladbach to their first league win since Dec. 18th, Johnson will now look to retain his spot in Marco Rose’s squad for a Feb. 1st date with Leipzig at Red Bull Arena.

“We didn’t let their goal faze us,” Johnson said postmatch. “We controlled the game pretty much throughout and created a decent number of chances. We play with a lot of confidence at home thanks to the incredible support we get from our fans.We never gave up today and continued to create chances – that was the key.”

DeAndre Yedlin returned to Newcastle United’s lineup on Saturday, starting and playing 90 minutes in the Magpies 0-0 draw with Oxford United. It was a disappointing result for Steve Bruce’s side, who now face a replay in February at the League One side.

Timmy Chandler retained his place in Eintracht Frankfurt’s starting lineup and helped the hosts to a massive 2-0 upset win over RB Leipzig. Chandler won two individual duels, while also making two clearances and making six recoveries.

Chris Durkin and Sint-Truiden picked up three points on the road against Royal Excel Mouscron. Durkin started and played 77 minutes for the Belgian Pro League side, helping them to their second-consecuitve win.

Weston McKennie made a short cameo off the bench in Schalke’s 5-0 loss to Bayern Munich, It was the midfielder’s first league action since mid-December after dealing with a shoulder injury.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad action:

England

FA CUP

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 0-0 draw with Oxford United on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started, captained the team, and played 66 minutes in Reading’s 2-2 draw with Cardiff City on Saturday. Miazga left the match with an apparent ankle injury.

Tim Ream started and played six minutes in Fulham’s 4-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday. Ream was sent off with straight red card.

Duane Holmes dressed but did not play in Derby County’s 0-0 draw with Northampton Town on Friday.

Geoff Cameron dressed but did not play in QPR’s 2-1 loss to Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Luca De La Torre dressed but did not play for Fulham.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 2-1 loss to Peterborough on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch started and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 0-0 draw with Doncaster Rovers on Friday.

Non conference premier

Jordan Adebayo-Smith did not dress in Gainsborough Trinity’s 3-1 win over Atherton Collieries on Saturday.

Germany

Bundesliga

Alfredo Morales started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Dusseldorf’s 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Timmy Chandler started and played 89 minutes in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 2-0 win over RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Fabian Johnson started and played 87 minutes in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 win over Mainz on Saturday.

Tyler Adams started and played 71 minutes for RB Leipzig.

Josh Sargent started and played 66 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim on Sunday.

Weston McKennie came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Schalke’s 5-0 loss to Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Giovanni Reyna came off the bench and played two minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 5-1 win over Koln on Friday.

John Brooks dressed but did not play in Wolfsburg’s 2-1 loss to Hertha Berlin on Saturday.

Zack Steffen did not dress for Fortuna Dusseldorf. (Injury)

3. Liga

Terrence Boyd started and played 90 minutes in Hallescher FC’s 1-0 loss to Hansa Rostock on Friday.

Chris Richards started and played 68 minutes in Bayern Munich II’s 3-0 win over KFC Uerdingen on Sunday.

McKinze Gaines and Sonnenhof Grobaspach face Kaiserslautern on Monday.

Regionalliga

Brady Scott started and played 90 minutes in Koln II’s 1-0 loss to Essen on Friday.

Nick Taitague did not dress in Schalke II’s 2-0 loss to Lippstadt on Saturday.

France

Ligue 1

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu dressed but did not play in Rennes’ 1-1 draw with Nice on Friday.

Timothy Weah did not dress for Lille.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 1-0 win over Caen on Friday.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Sergino Dest started and played 90 minutes in Ajax’s 2-1 loss to FC Groningen on Sunday.

Haji Wright dressed but did not play in VVV Venlo’s 2-1 win over RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress in FC Emmen’s 1-1 draw with Vitesse Arnhem on Sunday.

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledesma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Excelsior on Monday.

Alex Mendez started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Jong Ajax’s 3-3 draw with NEC Nijmegen on Friday.

Belgium

Pro League

Chris Durkin started and played 77 minutes in Sint-Truiden’s 3-1 win over Royal Excel Mouscron on Saturday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play in Club Brugge’s 2-2 draw with Kortrijk on Sunday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Cercle Brugge on Sunday.

Brendan Hines-Ike is OUT for Kortrijk. (Injury)

Scotland

Premiership

Niko Hamalainen started and played 90 minutes in Kilmranock’s 2-1 loss to St. Johnstone on Saturday.

Matt Polster came off the bench and played 45 minutes in Rangers’ 2-1 loss to Hearts on Sunday.

Championship

Dillon Powers started and played 90 minutes in Dundee United’ 1-1 draw with Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Ian Harkes started and played 45 minutes for Dundee United.

James Murphy did not dress in Arbroath’s 2-1 win over Partick Thistle on Saturday.

Turkey

Super Lig

Tyler Boyd started and played 68 minutes in Besiktas’ 2-1 loss to Goztepe on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore came off the bench and played 34 minutes in Tenerife’s 0-0 draw with Las Palmas on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos’ 2-0 win over Aris Thessaloniki FC on Sunday.

Cyprus

First DivisioN

Danny Williams started and played 90 minutes in Pafos FC’s 1-1 draw with Olympiakos Nicosia on Saturday.

Italy

Serie B

Andrija Novakovich and Frosinone face Ascoli on Sunday.

Argentina

superLIGA

Joel Sonora came off the bench and played eight minutes in Arsenal de Sarandi’s 1-1 draw with Newell’s Old Boys on Saturday.

Alan Sonora and Independiente face Boca Juniors on Sunday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado and Necaxa face San Luis on Sunday.

Jonathan Suarez came off the bench and played 13 minutes in Queretaro’s 1-0 win over Puebla on Friday.

William Yarborough did not dress in Club Leon’s 3-0 win over Pachuca on Saturday.

Ascenso MX

Rubio Rubin started and played 78 minutes in Dorados de Sinaloa’s 3-0 loss to Correcaminos on Saturday.

Tony Alfaro did not dress in Zacatepec’s 2-1 loss to Venados on Friday.