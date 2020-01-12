Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Olosunde, Moore, and more

Rotherham United continued their climb to the top of the EFL League One table while Matthew Olosunde started once again for the Millers.

Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham’s 3-1 road win over Oxford United on Saturday, once again starring in defense. In 21 duels, Olosunde won 14 of them at left back. He won all eight of his tackles that he attempted, won two aerial battles, and made seven recoveries. Saturday’s triumph put Rotherham in first place with 44 points through 25 matches. Riding a six-match unbeaten run in league play, Olosunde and the rest of Paul Warne’s side will next take on Bristol Rovers on Jan. 18th at home.

Elsewhere, Shaq Moore scored in Tenerife’s penalty shootout Copa Del Rey win, while Gio Reyna and Josh Sargent both scored in friendly play. Antonee Robinson, Geoff Cameron, and Tim Ream all played 90 minutes in EFL Championship action, Lynden Gooch registered an assist in Sunderland’s lopsided win, and Giles Phillips started but did not finish Wycombe’s 4-0 loss to the Stadium of Light.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad schedule:

England

premier league

Christian Pulisic did not dress (Injury) in Chelsea’s 3-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

DeAndre Yedlin did not dress in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie did not dress for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Indiana Vassilev dressed but did not play in Aston Villa’s 6-1 loss to Manchester City on Sunday.

Championship

Duane Holmes started, scored ONE goal, and played 90 minutes in Derby County’s 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 loss to Bristol City on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 3-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday.

Tim Ream started and played 90 minutes in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Hull City on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes for Hull City.

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Reading’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre did not dress for Fulham.

League One

Matthew Olosunde started and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-1 win over Oxford United on Saturday.

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE assist, and played 85 minutes in Sunderland’s 4-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Giles Phillips started and played 29 minutes for Wycombe.

Charlie Kelman came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Southend United’s 0-0 draw with Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott did not dress in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Friday.

France

ligue 1

Timothy Weah did not dress in Lille’s 1-0 loss to Dijon on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu did not dress in Rennes’ 1-0 loss to Marseille on Friday.

Ligue 2

Maki Tall did not dress in AC Ajaccio’s 3-1 win over Grenoble on Friday.

Netherlands

Eerste Divisie

Richard Ledezma, Chris Gloster and Jong PSV face Alex Mendez and Jong Ajax on Monday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos’ 1-0 loss to Atromitos on Saturday.

Spain

copa del rey

Shaq Moore started, scored ONE shootout goal, and played 90 minutes in Tenerife’s 4-2 penalty shootout win over Rayo Majadahonda on Saturday.

Scotland

Championship

Ian Harkes did not dress in Dundee United’s 4-1 win over Partick Thistle on Saturday.

James Murphy and Arbroath’s scheduled match with Alloa Athletic was postponed on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams dressed but did not play in Pafos FC’s 0-0 draw with Omonia Nicosia on Friday.

Mexico

Liga MX

William Yarbrough did not dress in Club Leon’s 3-1 win over Queretaro on Saturday.

Jonathan Suarez did not dress for Queretaro.

Friendlies

Josh Sargent started, scored TWO goals, and played 45 minutes in Werder Bremen’s 3-1 win over Hannover.

Giovanni Reyna started, scored ONE goal, and played 70 minutes in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-2 loss to Feyenoord on Saturday.

Malik Tillman came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played 45 minutes in Bayern Munich’s 5-2 loss to Nuremberg on Saturday.