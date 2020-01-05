Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Yedlin, Gooch, and more

DeAndre Yedlin returned to the Newcastle United starting lineup on Saturday and was a top performer for the Premier League at League One side Rochdale.

The veteran right back started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw at the Crown Oil Arena. Yedlin, who suffered a hand injury on New Years Day in a loss to Leicester City, was a lively presence for Steve Bruce’s side in the match. He finished with an 86% passing completion rate, while winning eight of his 11 duels. Yedlin recorded one shot on goal from a tight angle inside of the box, but was unable to help the Magpies avoid a replay at St. James Park in over a week’s time. Up next is for Yedlin and Newcastle is a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan. 11th.

Elsewhere, Lynden Gooch scored a pair of goals in Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Lincoln City. Indiana Vassilev made his senior Aston Villa debut despite an FA Cup loss to Fulham. Matthew Olosunde and Geoff Cameron each played 90 minutes in FA Cup play, Shaq Moore registered an assist for Tenerife, and Matt Miazga captained Reading in a 2-2 draw against Blackpool.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s Americans Abroad schedule:

England

FA CUP

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 1-1 draw with Rochdale on Saturday.

Matthew Olosunde started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Rotherham United’s 3-2 loss to Hull City on Saturday.

Matt Miazga started, captained the side, and played 90 minutes in Reading’s 2-2 draw with Blackpool on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron started and played 90 minutes in QPR’s 5-1 win over Swansea City on Sunday.

Duane Holmes came off the bench and played 18 minutes in Derby County’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Indiana Vassilev came off the bench and played 10 minutes for Aston Villa.

Antonee Robinson came off the bench and played nine minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 2-0 loss to Leicester City on Saturday.

Luca De La Torre came off the bench and played six minutes in Fulham’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Saturday.

Owen Otasowie dressed but did not play in Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 0-0 draw with Manchester United on Saturday.

Christian Pulisic did not dress in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Tim Ream did not dress for Fulham.

League One

Lynden Gooch started, scored TWO goals, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 3-1 win over Lincoln City on Saturday.

U-23 Premier League

Kyle Scott did not dress in Newcastle United’s 3-0 win over Fulham on Friday.

France

Coupe De France

Timothy Weah did not dress in Lille’s 3-2 win over Raon L Etape on Sunday.

Theoson-Jordan Siebatcheu came off the bench and played 15 minutes in Rennes’s 5-4 penalty shootout win over Amiens on Saturday.

Greece

Super League

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Panetolikos’ 3-1 loss to AEK Athens on Sunday.

Spain

Segunda Division

Shaq Moore came off the bench, registered ONE assist, and played 15 minutes in Tenerife’s 4-2 win over Albacete on Saturday.

Scotland

Championship

Ian Harkes did not dress in Dundee United’s 1-0 win over Queen of the South on Saturday.

James Murphy dressed but did not play in Arbroath’s 2-1 loss to Greenock Morton on Saturday.

Portugal

Primeira Liga

Keaton Parks did not dress in Benfica’s 1-0 win overVitoria de Guimaraes on Saturday.

Cyprus

First Division

Danny Williams and Pafos FC face Anorthosis on Monday.