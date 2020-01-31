Antonee Robinson transfer to AC Milan falls through, Wigan cites medical test issues

The improbable $13 million transfer of U.S. Men’s National Team defender Antonee Robinson to AC Milan has fallen apart due to issues surrounding medical tests Robinson needed to undergo in order to complete the deal.

Robinson traveled in Milan for a medical ahead of the expected transfer, but after completing his initial testing, it was soon discovered that he needed to undergo additional testing that could not be completed in time to complete the transfer.

It is a disastrous turn of events for Robinson, who appeared ready to make a dream move from the English League Championship to Serie A. Robinson has enjoyed a good season with Wigan, establishing himself as one of the top left backs in the league.

What’s next for Robinson? The failed Milan transfer has helped raise his profile, and should lead to increased interest in him this summer. He last played for the USMNT prior to the 2019 Gold Cup, when he struggled in a friendly against Jamaica in what was seen as an audition for a place on the U.S. Gold Cup team.

The 22-year-old defender is also eligible for the U.S. Under-23 national team, but it remains to be seen whether Wigan would release him for the Olympic qualifying tournament in March.

Given how the transfer with AC Milan has been handled, you have to think Wigan would be more open to allowing him to take part in Olympic qualifying.