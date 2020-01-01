Attention aspiring soccer writers: SBI Soccer is looking to bolster its squad

Attention all aspiring soccer writers, editors and social media mavens: SBI Soccer is looking for reinforcements.

If you are interested in developing as a soccer writer, as well as writing for one of the most respected outlets in American soccer, SBI Soccer is the place to be.

We are looking for writers interested in covering the beautiful game, with a major emphasis on American soccer. Whether it is MLS, Americans Abroad, USMNT, USWNT, USL, college soccer or international soccer, SBI is looking for candidates with a passion for writing, and a passion for soccer.

SBI Soccer has helped develop some of the best journalists in American soccer, and you can be the next scribe to pass through our writing “academy” to make the jump to outlets such as ESPN, the Athletic, the New York Times, SI and NBC Sports, to name a few.

If you have an interest in writing, editing or social media, and have some writing experience (college newspaper/soccer website/etc.) drop us a line at SBISoccerMail@gmail.com for more information.