Bayern-Schalke headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The top of the Bundesliga table remains crowded with 18 weeks in the books, and Bayern Munich is still working to close the four-point gap between it and league-leading Red Bull Leipzig.
Saturday will see a tough test for Bayern and its freshly installed boss Hans-Dieter Flick as Schalke heads into Allianz Arena for a high-stakes occasion that both teams will see as a must-win opportunity.
Schalke currently sits in fifth, but still within striking distance and the match offers the chance for it to jump directly back into the title conversation.
The fourth round of FA Cup action plays out across England over the weekend, with some Premier League on Premier League Crime taking place when Burnley hosts Norwich City, and Southampton, Tottenham on Saturday.
In Spain, things are still even at the top of the La Liga table between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barca travels to ever-dangerous Valencia on Saturday, while Madrid travels to Real Valladolid on Sunday.
Sunday caps the jam-packed weekend with a pair of heavyweight Serie A tilts, as Roma hosts Lazio for a battle of third versus fourth, and Napoli vs Juventus is a matter of Napoli trying to take points off its league-leading rival.
Friday
FA Cup
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday
3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Northampton Town vs Derby County
Bundesliga
2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia Dortmund vs Köln
La Liga
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Osasuna vs Levante
Serie A
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Brescia vs Milan
Ligue 1
2:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Nice vs Rennes
Liga MX
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA Puebla vs Querétaro
10:10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs América
Australian A-League
1:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC
Primera A
8:05 p.m. –fuboTV– Once Caldas vs Santa Fe
EFL League One
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Mumbai City
CAF Champions League
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Zamalek vs TP Mazembe
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Wydad Casablanca vs USM Alger
Saturday
FA Cup
7:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Leicester City
10 a.m. –ESPN+– West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Burnley vs Norwich City
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Portsmouth vs Barnsley
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Millwall vs Sheffield United
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Reading vs Cardiff City
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Coventry City vs Birmingham City
10 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle United vs Oxford United
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hull City vs Chelsea
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia M’gladbach vs Mainz 05
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig
9:30 a.m. – fuboTV– Freiburg vs Paderborn
12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Bayern München vs Schalke 04
La Liga
7 a.m. –fuboTV– Espanyol vs Athletic Club
10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Barcelona
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Villarreal
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Granada
Serie A
9 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Bologna
12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Genoa
2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Atalanta
Ligue 1
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Montpellier vs Dijon
2 p.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Nîmes
Liga MX
6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna
8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Tigres UANL vs Atlas
10 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA- León vs Pachuca
Australian A-League
1 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar
3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Perth Glory
Primera A
4:05 p.m. -fuboTV – Atlético Bucaramanga vs Deportivo Cali
6:10 p.m. -fuboTV – Junior vs La Equidad
8:15 p.m. -fuboTV – América de Cali vs Alianza Petrolera
Indian Super League
9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Kerala Blasters
CAF Champions League
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Platinum vs Al Hilal Omdurman
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Petro de Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns
11 a.m. –fuboTV – ZESCO United vs 1º de Agosto
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Vita Club vs JS Kabylie
2 p.m. –fuboTV– ES Tunis vs Raja Casablanca
Eredivisie
12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs AZ
1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Heracles vs Feyenoord
2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 1- Sparta Rotterdam vs Fortuna Sittard
Super Lig
12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs İstanbul Başakşehir
Sunday
FA Cup
8 a.m. –ESPN+ – Manchester City vs Fulham
9:55 a.m. –ESPN+ – Watford/Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United
12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool
Bundesliga
9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim
12 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
La Liga
6 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Leganés
8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Eibar
10 a.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Real Betis
12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Mallorca
3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
Serie A
6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs Cagliari
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Lecce
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Sassuolo
9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Udinese
12 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Roma vs Lazio
2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Juventus
Ligue 1
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Nantes vs Bordeaux
3 p.m. –fuboTV– Lille vs PSG
Liga MX
1 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey
6 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Atlético San Luis
8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Morelia
Australian A-League
2 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Adelaide United
Australian W-League
12 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Canberra United
Primera A
3:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Patriotas Boyacá vs Cúcuta Deportivo
5:20 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira
7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Millonarios vs Deportivo Pasto
CAF Confederation Cup
8 a.m. –fuboTV – Zanaco vs Motema Pembe
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Esae vs RSB Berkane
11 a.m. –fuboTV – Pyramids FC vs Enugu Rangers
11 a.m. –fuboTV– Horoya vs BV Wits
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Al Masry vs Nouadhibou
2 p.m. –fuboTV – Paradou AC vs San-Pédro
Eredivisie
6:15 a.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Vitesse vs Emmen
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Groningen vs Ajax
8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Willem II vs PEC Zwolle
10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Twente
Super Lig
8 a.m. –fuboTV– Göztepe vs Beşiktaş
11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Konyaspor vs Galatasaray
