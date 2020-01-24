Bayern-Schalke headlines This Weekend's Soccer on TV

The top of the Bundesliga table remains crowded with 18 weeks in the books, and Bayern Munich is still working to close the four-point gap between it and league-leading Red Bull Leipzig.

Saturday will see a tough test for Bayern and its freshly installed boss Hans-Dieter Flick as Schalke heads into Allianz Arena for a high-stakes occasion that both teams will see as a must-win opportunity.

Schalke currently sits in fifth, but still within striking distance and the match offers the chance for it to jump directly back into the title conversation.

The fourth round of FA Cup action plays out across England over the weekend, with some Premier League on Premier League Crime taking place when Burnley hosts Norwich City, and Southampton, Tottenham on Saturday.

In Spain, things are still even at the top of the La Liga table between Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barca travels to ever-dangerous Valencia on Saturday, while Madrid travels to Real Valladolid on Sunday.

Sunday caps the jam-packed weekend with a pair of heavyweight Serie A tilts, as Roma hosts Lazio for a battle of third versus fourth, and Napoli vs Juventus is a matter of Napoli trying to take points off its league-leading rival.

Friday

FA Cup

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Queens Park Rangers vs Sheffield Wednesday

3 p.m. –ESPN+ – Northampton Town vs Derby County

Bundesliga

2:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia Dortmund vs Köln

La Liga

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Osasuna vs Levante

Serie A

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Brescia vs Milan

Ligue 1

2:45 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Nice vs Rennes

Liga MX

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA Puebla vs Querétaro

10:10 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Tijuana vs América

Australian A-League

1:15 a.m. –ESPN+– Wellington Phoenix vs Newcastle Jets

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC

Primera A

8:05 p.m. –fuboTV– Once Caldas vs Santa Fe

EFL League One

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Sunderland vs Doncaster Rovers

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Hyderabad vs Mumbai City

CAF Champions League

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Zamalek vs TP Mazembe

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Wydad Casablanca vs USM Alger

Saturday

FA Cup

7:45 a.m. –ESPN+– Brentford vs Leicester City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– West Ham United vs West Bromwich Albion

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Burnley vs Norwich City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Portsmouth vs Barnsley

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Millwall vs Sheffield United

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Reading vs Cardiff City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Coventry City vs Birmingham City

10 a.m. –ESPN+– Newcastle United vs Oxford United

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Hull City vs Chelsea

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Borussia M’gladbach vs Mainz 05

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Eintracht Frankfurt vs RB Leipzig

9:30 a.m. – fuboTV– Freiburg vs Paderborn

12:30 p.m. -Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Bayern München vs Schalke 04

La Liga

7 a.m. –fuboTV– Espanyol vs Athletic Club

10 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Valencia vs Barcelona

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Deportivo Alavés vs Villarreal

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Sevilla vs Granada

Serie A

9 a.m. – ESPN+ – SPAL vs Bologna

12 p.m. – ESPN+ – Fiorentina vs Genoa

2:45 p.m. – ESPN+ – Torino vs Atalanta

Ligue 1

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Montpellier vs Dijon

2 p.m. –fuboTV– Saint-Étienne vs Nîmes

Liga MX

6 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna

8 p.m. -ESPN Deportes, ESPN Deportes+, fuboTV– Tigres UANL vs Atlas

10 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA- León vs Pachuca

Australian A-League

1 a.m. –ESPN+– Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar

3:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Melbourne City vs Perth Glory

Primera A

4:05 p.m. -fuboTV – Atlético Bucaramanga vs Deportivo Cali

6:10 p.m. -fuboTV – Junior vs La Equidad

8:15 p.m. -fuboTV – América de Cali vs Alianza Petrolera

Indian Super League

9 a.m. –ESPN+– Goa vs Kerala Blasters

CAF Champions League

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Platinum vs Al Hilal Omdurman

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Petro de Luanda vs Mamelodi Sundowns

11 a.m. –fuboTV – ZESCO United vs 1º de Agosto

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Vita Club vs JS Kabylie

2 p.m. –fuboTV– ES Tunis vs Raja Casablanca

Eredivisie

12:30 p.m. –ESPN+– Heerenveen vs AZ

1:45 p.m. –ESPN+– Heracles vs Feyenoord

2:45 p.m. -Fox Sports 1- Sparta Rotterdam vs Fortuna Sittard

Super Lig

12 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV – Fenerbahçe vs İstanbul Başakşehir

Sunday

FA Cup

8 a.m. –ESPN+ – Manchester City vs Fulham

9:55 a.m. –ESPN+ – Watford/Tranmere Rovers vs Manchester United

12 p.m. –ESPN+ – Shrewsbury Town vs Liverpool

Bundesliga

9:30 a.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Werder Bremen vs Hoffenheim

12 p.m. -Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, FOX Deportes – Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf

La Liga

6 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Atlético Madrid vs Leganés

8 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Celta de Vigo vs Eibar

10 a.m. –fuboTV– Getafe vs Real Betis

12:30 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Sociedad vs Mallorca

3 p.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid

Serie A

6:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Inter vs Cagliari

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Hellas Verona vs Lecce

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Sampdoria vs Sassuolo

9 a.m. –ESPN+ – Parma vs Udinese

12 p.m. -ESPN2, ESPN Deportes – Roma vs Lazio

2:45 p.m. –ESPN+ – Napoli vs Juventus

Ligue 1

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Nantes vs Bordeaux

3 p.m. –fuboTV– Lille vs PSG

Liga MX

1 p.m. -Univision, fuboTV, TUDN USA – Pumas UNAM vs Monterrey

6 p.m. –fuboTV , TUDN USA – Necaxa vs Atlético San Luis

8 p.m. –fuboTV, TUDN USA – Juárez vs Morelia

Australian A-League

2 a.m. –ESPN+– Western United vs Adelaide United

Australian W-League

12 a.m. –ESPN+– Melbourne Victory vs Canberra United

Primera A

3:15 p.m. –fuboTV– Patriotas Boyacá vs Cúcuta Deportivo

5:20 p.m. –fuboTV– Atlético Nacional vs Deportivo Pereira

7:30 p.m. –fuboTV – Millonarios vs Deportivo Pasto

CAF Confederation Cup

8 a.m. –fuboTV – Zanaco vs Motema Pembe

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Esae vs RSB Berkane

11 a.m. –fuboTV – Pyramids FC vs Enugu Rangers

11 a.m. –fuboTV– Horoya vs BV Wits

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Al Masry vs Nouadhibou

2 p.m. –fuboTV – Paradou AC vs San-Pédro

Eredivisie

6:15 a.m. -Fox Sports 2 – Vitesse vs Emmen

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Groningen vs Ajax

8:30 a.m. –ESPN+ – Willem II vs PEC Zwolle

10:45 a.m. –ESPN+– PSV vs Twente

Super Lig

8 a.m. –fuboTV– Göztepe vs Beşiktaş

11 a.m. -beIN SPORTS, fuboTV– Konyaspor vs Galatasaray